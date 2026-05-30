From Arizona Courts to College Recruitment: Chris Collins' Basketball Journey

Chris Collins, a 6-foot-5 guard from Empire High School in Vail, Arizona, is leveraging his skills and academic success to attract college basketball programs. After a stint at Arizona Sol and Franklin Pierce University, Collins now uses social media to showcase his workouts and has garnered interest from Division I schools, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and training at Richard Jefferson Gymnasium.

TUCSON, Arizona — Chris Collins’ basketball journey began on the courts of Empire High School in Vail,. That’s where I really started to develop my love for the game,” Collins said.

From there, the 6-foot-5 guard joined Arizona Sol, a Tucson-based post-grad men’s basketball program. Collins made a name for himself by shooting 40% from three-point range, turning heads and attracting attention from college coaches.

“Arizona Sol was an opportunity for me to get attention from college coaches, get my name out there, and experience what recruiting is like,” he explained. That exposure paid off with an offer from Franklin Pierce University, a Division II program in New Hampshire. Collins played one season for the Ravens, who struggled to a 3-26 record. Now back in Arizona, Collins is taking his recruitment into his own hands.

He has been posting workout videos on social media to showcase his skills and market himself to programs across the country.

“I’ve had a lot of coaches reach out to me from Division I schools, so I’m blessed and fortunate,” Collins said. While many eyes in the transfer portal are currently on high-profile players like former Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic — who is reportedly fielding massive NIL offers in the millions — Collins is approaching his next step with perspective and hustle.

“I’m happy for him. I’m glad he’s commanding seven million a year and I hope he lands where he feels most comfortable,” Collins said.

“For someone like me, who isn’t being paid at this moment, I just need to depend on my work ethic and my relationship with coaches. ” Local support has helped. Collins has been using the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium for morning workouts, courtesy of Arizona coaches. His strong 4.0 GPA has also broadened his recruiting profile.

“I’m obviously very blessed to be recruited by any program. I’m thankful to the D-I teams that have reached out to me,” Collins added.

“It’s a little nerve wracking because you never know where you are going to end up in a situation like this, but excited and blessed at the same time. ” As the transfer portal continues to move, Collins remains focused on finding the right fit — proving that determination and self-promotion still open doors in college basketball.





kgun9 / 🏆 584. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Basketball Recruitment College Basketball Division I Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gemma Collins Shows Off Burned Skin and Tan Lines Amid HeatwaveGemma Collins showcased her burned skin and extreme tan lines as she sunbathed on Essex beach amid the heatwave on Wednesday. The former TOWIE star was soaking up the sun near Leigh on Sea and wore a strapless animal-print dress. She was joined by a group of pals as they chatted away and completed her look with stylish shades. However, Gemma appeared to have been caught out in the soaring temperatures as she ended up a little burnt on her chest and shoulders.

Read more »

Senator Collins Skeptical of Trump's $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget Proposal, Pushes for Moderate IncreaseSenate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins discusses the Trump administration's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget, acknowledging underfunding under Biden but doubting a 28% increase is feasible. She calls for a substantial but realistic boost, highlighting the U.S. Navy's ship deficit compared to China.

Read more »

Despite inflammatory comments, Platner holds 9-point lead over Collins in new pollDemocrat Graham Platner leads Republican Sen. Susan Collins in a new Maine Senate poll despite controversies over inflammatory online posts and a tattoo.

Read more »

Graham Platner’s chances of beating Susan Collins in Maine dropThe likelihood that a Democrat will win the upcoming Maine Senate election has declined in the last few days, betting odds show.

Read more »