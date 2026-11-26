WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

The superstar revealed she's working on new music and has already recorded around 20 songs. Lopez says she's entering her "happy era," with her kids off at college and more time to focus on music and performing.

SNOOP DOGG GETS HIS OWN CHRISTMAS SPECIALSnoop Dogg is bringing his own holiday special, Christmas with Snoop, to NBC. The show will feature music, comedy, and celebrity guests including Jamie Foxx, Gwen Stefani, Wayne Brady, and Martha Stewart. BEYONCÉ MAKES GRAMMY HISTORYThe music superstar has officially reached 100 career Grammy nominations, becoming the first artist to hit the milestone.

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Many fans noticed that hip-hop artists were left out of Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories. As Beyoncé celebrates another historic achievement, the debate continues over hip-hop's place in music's biggest awards. A 13-year-old Seguin QB recovering from testicular cancer is relearning to walk and has a Make-A-Wish dream: be an honorary Cowboys captain and walk out with Dak Prescott on Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium.