Nine U.S. hotels made Fodor’s 2027 list of the world’s 50 most incredible, including two in Savannah and an adults-only Vermont resort with a private ski slope.

From a Rainforest Camp in Vancouver to a Lake Como Grand Hotel, Fodor’s Names The 50 Most Incredible Hotels For 2027 Fodor’s 2027 list names 50 standout hotels worldwide, selected with input from hospitality experts and judged on design, service and a distinctive sense of place.

Nine U.S. properties made the cut, including Parker Palm Springs, while Canada’s sole pick is a remote Vancouver Island lodge accessible only by boat or seaplane. Europe led with 11 entries, while the global list ranges from a Lake Como landmark to desert suites in Namibia and hand-built yurts in Mongolia.on October 28, naming the 50 properties its editors consider the most incredible in the world.

Also read Best Sci-Fi Films to Watch Before the 2027 Live-Action Gundam Movie

The list, only half the size of last year’s list, was curated with input from hundreds of hospitality experts. Each hotel was evaluated on design, hospitality and overall sense of place.

“By focusing on just 50 properties this year, we’re spotlighting the hotels that truly stand apart and give travelers a compelling reason to make the journey,” said Jeremy Tarr, editorial director at Fodors.com, in a press release.fills an 1853 mansion in the historic district. It features 16 antique-furnished rooms and a parlor bar that’s open only to guests.

Advertisement

The Inn of the Five Graces Hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico is one of nine U.S. properties that made it to the list.is located in one of the city’s first skyscrapers, built around a Victorian glass atrium that rises an astonishing nine floors. Meanwhile,spreads across 13 acres of gardens and secluded pools. It features interiors by Jonathan Adler. The remaining U.S. picks are in Santa Fe, New Orleans and Miami Beach.

, is reachable only by seaplane or boat. Its 25 canvas tents are spread along the shoreline and within the old-growth forests on Vancouver Island. There’s “no single formula for the perfect hotel,” according to Fodor’s editors. Price point and style weren’t part of the equation.

What mattered, rather, was whether a stay felt genuinely extraordinary. Eleven hotels from Europe made the list, more than any other region. Many of those hotels are steeped in history. At, in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, houses guests in 40 felt gers that have been built by hand using centuries-old techniques.

In Japan,Mexico and Costa Rica account for seven of the 10 picks from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Costa Rica’swas built on a 1,500-acre reserve. A warm thermal river runs through its canyon.

Advertisement

In Chile, the walls of a 150-year-old cattle corral frame the entrance toVerdi’s Old Home, a Perfume Factory and a Hidden Garden: Milan’s Most Memorable Luxury Hotels These 10 Luxury Boat Tours Showcase Stunning Destinations from a View Most Travelers Never Get to See It’s the Spanish City ‘Where Everything Happens’ But the Crowds — And You’ve Probably Never Heard of ItQuiet Luxury and Zero Crowds: What a Long Weekend on Martha’s Vineyard Feels Like After Labor Day Most People Have Never Heard Of Yellowknife.

It’s One Of The World’s Best Places To See The Northern LightsCatrina Parades and Candlelit Canals: 10 Luxury Hotels Honoring Día de los Muertos This YearMie Prefecture Remains Japan’s Best-Kept Secret for Mindful Wellness and Unspoiled Shinto Heritage