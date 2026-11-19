Real Salt Lake turned around its season after a 13-match winless streak. Now Kobi Henry, Pablo Mastroeni and RSL face Seattle in a win-or-go-home playoff match.

Herriman • Officially, Real Salt Lake’s first match in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs begins Thursday in Seattle . Unofficially?

“The last couple of weeks have been do-or-die, and going into this game is exactly the same mentality,” RSL defender Kobi Henry said after training at the club’s practice facility. “Obviously, the stakes are higher. But we’re approaching it the same way.

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” After stumbling through a club-record 13-match winless streak from mid-May through September, the group found itself staring up at the possibility of no postseason for just the second time in the past nine years and the fourth time since first clinching a postseason bid in 2008. RSL manager Pablo Mastroeni doesn’t love ultimatums, and sometimes they backfire. But this time, it didn’t when he approached the group with a simple proposal: win out, or stay home.

With the team now in the win-or-go-home wild-card round for a chance to play Western Conference-leading Vancouver on Sunday, there’s no difference. Real Salt Lake has been playing playoff soccer for a while now.

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“We know what’s at stake, which is a must-win game — which we’ve been playing for the last couple of months,” Mastroeni said. “So it’s go again; this week was the most important week of training, and the guys have been awesome. Now it’s about going out and expressing yourself with joy.

” That “playoff mentality” served the club well, which won four of its final five matches, including a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy in the regular-season finale to clinch the final playoff spot in the Western Conference by a single point. It was something of a microcosm of RSL’s season, which started strong before hitting a midsummer swoon — one that roughly coincided with the club-record sale of Utah native Zavier Gozo to Crystal Palace in England, shortly before talisman Diego Luna was shut down with a knee injury — and then rebounded to preserve a Western Conference-best six-season playoff streak.

Mastroeni gave credit to goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, as well as injured starters like Justen Glad, Lukas Engel and DeAndre Yedlin for keeping the belief in a team that was floundering, at least as far as on-field results go. The injuries also left RSL with a rotating cast of defenders, and a heavier load on center backs Henry and Philip Quinton.

Coincidence or not, Salt Lake is 4-1-2 since the return to health of Utah native Zach Booth, who is on loan from Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam and started at right wing back in the 2-1 win over the Galaxy.

“Everyone goes through hard times, and things don’t always work out the way we expect them to work out,” Mastroeni said. “But the one thing you can control is how you show up every day. “Trust me, it was really difficult after not having a win in 13 games to show up after every game and put my best foot forward,” the sixth-year RSL manager added. “But then Monday and Tuesday were the most important days.

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So how did we show up as a staff?

“Once things started going in our favor, and we were playing well but not getting results, then the team was on a great run of form … The great thing about it now is that everyone has carried the baton at this point in the season. ” Now comes a trip to Seattle, where Salt Lake won its lone MLS Cup title in 2009, against a Sounders side that has split the last four postseason meetings with RSL.

The Sounders beat Salt Lake 2-0 in September, the last of RSL’s 13-match winless streak. RSL returns to Seattle feeling a little better about itself, having won four of its last five matches.

“The last game was very good for us,” RSL forward Morgan Guilavogui said. “We did a lot of good things, and we have a lot of confidence. We are ready for this game. ”