Northwestern Wildcats lose their fourth consecutive game, and this time in the hands of another tough Big Ten opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Wildca

Nov 21, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Nicco Marchiol celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Credit: Matt Krohn- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlose their fourth consecutive game, and this time in the hands of another tough Big Ten opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Wildcats got outplayed in the second half, especially in the third quarter, when the Golden Gophers scored 14 of their 20 points. Minnesota won, 20-17. The walk-off field goal put the Gophers in bowl-eligible contention.

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It’s a heartbreaking loss for the Wildcats. It seems that after quarterbackwent down, it sucked the energy out of this team. Northwestern hasn’t won a game since he was not at the starting position. It’s tough to replace a quarterback of his caliber.

Head coach David Braun felt that this performance, and the fact that they lost the game, was unacceptable. He was visibly upset during his postgame interview. These are tough times for the Wildcats, who are struggling to close out games.

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“We had our opportunities throughout the game, coming out at halftime and at the end of the game to position ourselves for a win, and we failed to execute on that,” Braun said. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Braun loves this team. He loved the way they battled. Braun is frustrated because he knew that they should have won this game.

The seniors on this Wildcats team wanted to win this one badly before graduating and preparing for life after Northwestern. There were too many miscues and not a strong physical finish on the Wildcats' end. The breakdowns were horrendous. A team that’s this talented should have executed better.

The season is slipping away from this group. We respect and admire the resilience and confidence that the Wildcats bring to the table. The fact remains that they haven’t won a game in over a month. The bleeding must stop soon.

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Northwestern only had 169 passing yards. That’s not good. They went 5-for-12 on third downs. That’s also not a good result.

Six penalties for the game; definitely need to clean that up for the next game. Also, they had one fumble.

“It all falls on me,” Braun said. “Everything that we do, does it reflect winning a Big 10 championship? Making first contact at two yards and then picking up 14 yards isn’t reflective of winning a Big 10 championship. So, what are the things under my purview that I’m going to make sure I fix so that doesn’t happen?

In this league, you better buckle up. ” Northwestern will be back home next week, as they will take on Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 PM. Miguel is a journalism graduate from the City College of New York and has written for various publications since 2014 including FanSided, Saturday Blitz and the Miami Heat. He is a contributor for Northwestern On SI.