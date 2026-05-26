From 23 Stone to Miss Cosmo: How a PMOS Diagnosis Fueled a Life‑Changing Weight Loss Journey

Michelle Akpata, a thirty‑year‑old from Islington, transformed her life after a delayed PMOS diagnosis by losing nine stone through Mounjaro injections, bariatric surgery and lifestyle changes, culminating in a Miss Cosmo Great Britain appearance.

At twenty‑three stone Michelle Akpata felt like a spectator to her own life. The thirty‑year‑old from Islington in north London describes a period of withdrawal, exhaustion and deep unhappiness that coincided with a twenty‑year struggle with undiagnosed polycystic ovary syndrome , now referred to as PMOS.

The condition, which often manifests through irregular periods, excess body hair, thinning scalp hair, oily skin and stubborn weight gain, went unrecognised for years, leaving her feeling invisible and trapped in a body that no longer resembled the person she remembered. By the time she was diagnosed in her mid‑twenties after numerous scans and countless appointments, she was already battling severe fatigue, low mood and a constant need to hide beneath layers of clothing.

Social invitations became sources of anxiety, and the simple act of getting out of bed turned into a battle against an overwhelming sense of lethargy. Blood tests later revealed deficiencies in vitamin D, B12 and iron, factors that compounded her tiredness and mental health challenges. Determined to reclaim control, she embarked on a multifaceted transformation that combined medical intervention, surgery and lifestyle overhaul.

Her general practitioner placed her on a waiting list for bariatric surgery, but in the interim she was prescribed Mounjaro, a medication she chose after researching online success stories. The drug helped her shed three stone and alleviated some of the relentless cravings she described as "food noise" – intrusive thoughts about eating that persisted even when she was not hungry. Side effects were limited to mild nausea at the start, which soon faded.

After more than a year on the list, Michelle underwent bariatric surgery in October of the previous year at age twenty‑nine. She approached the operation with extensive research, watching numerous YouTube videos documenting other patients' journeys, which gave her confidence that the procedure could be successful. The postoperative phase began with a strict liquid diet, progressed to soft foods and eventually normal meals, accompanied by periods of pain and nausea. Yet the physical changes were dramatic.

Within months her weight had dropped further, her hormonal cycles became more regular, and the excess hair that had plagued her began to recede. The combined effect of the surgery and continued Mounjaro treatment also quieted the intrusive food thoughts that had once dominated her mind, allowing her to enjoy a healthier relationship with food.

Today Michelle stands on the stage as a contestant in Miss Cosmo Great Britain, having lost nine stone through the synergy of medication, surgery and disciplined lifestyle choices. She credits vitamin supplementation for improving her mood and skin, and she emphasizes the importance of awareness around PMOS, noting that many women struggle to obtain a diagnosis due to the condition's varied symptoms.

Her story highlights the profound impact that early detection, appropriate medical treatment and patient‑led education can have on physical and mental well‑being. By sharing her journey, Michelle hopes to inspire others facing similar battles to seek help, explore all treatment options and remember that a diagnosis is not an endpoint but a starting point for reclaiming health and confidence





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Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Weight Loss Bariatric Surgery Mounjaro Medication Mental Health

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