Paramount+ releases the first trailer for Frisco King, a Taylor Sheridan crime series starring Samuel L. Jackson and featuring Sylvester Stallone. The show premieres on December 18.

Paramount+ has officially unveiled the first full trailer for Frisco King, the new crime drama series created by Taylor Sheridan. The announcement comes with exactly one month remaining until the series premiere on December 18. The trailer provides a comprehensive look at the show, which serves as a direct spinoff from the Sylvester Stallone -led Tulsa King franchise. It focuses heavily on the character of Russell Lee Washington Jr., portrayed by the acclaimed actor Samuel L. Jackson.

The Plot Centers On Former Hitman Russell Lee Washington Jr.

Russell Lee Washington Jr. is a former hitman who relocates to the eponymous suburb of Frisco, Texas, with the primary goal of establishing his own criminal empire. The character is portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, who headlines this new series alongside a supporting cast that includes Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate, and Savanna Gann. The narrative follows Russell after he refuses a mission to eliminate Dwight Manfredi for New York mobsters, prompting his pivot from a life of violence to establishing a new enterprise.

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The official trailer confirms that elements of the original New Orleans plans for the show will still be incorporated into the story. Jackson's character runs into trouble with the law in the Louisiana city and is advised by his attorney and Dwight to move elsewhere. Given that production primarily took place for the Tulsa King spinoff in North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Frisco King pilot will likely be the only proper time the show sets foot in New Orleans.

Tulsa King Stars Make Appearances In The New Series

Sylvester Stallone is set for a guest appearance in Frisco King, reprising his role of Dwight Manfredi. The trailer reveals that Stallone is not the only Tulsa King star to make an appearance in the spinoff. Jay Will's character, Tyson, can be seen accompanying Dwight and Russell to a car dealership to get the latter a new vehicle to blend in. This interaction highlights the connection between the two franchises and the ongoing relationships within the criminal underworld.

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Additionally, Garrett Hedlund's character, Mitch, can be seen in the background during a conversation between Dwight and Russell at the Bred 2 Buck saloon. This visual cue potentially hints at more of Dwight's crew appearing in the series, expanding the roster of recognizable characters from the parent show. Russell views the city as his home, creating a possibility that flashbacks or new characters from the Louisiana area could carry over to better flesh out his backstory.

Production History And Future Release Schedule For Viewers

The series is directed by Michael Friedman and Christina Alexandra Voros, with Taylor Sheridan serving as the primary writer. The executive producers include Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Keith Cox, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Friedman, Ron Burkle, Samuel L. Jackson, Sylvester Stallone, and Taylor Sheridan. This massive team of producers underscores the significant investment Paramount+ has made in expanding the Tulsa King universe.

Frisco King premieres its first two episodes on Paramount+ on December 18. Following the launch, new episodes will be released every Friday for viewers. The show is categorized as a crime drama with elements of comedy, aiming to bring a new sense of style to Texas television. Fans can expect to see how Russell Lee Washington Jr. navigates his new environment while contending with multiple threats in his quest for power and stability.