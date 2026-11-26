Samuel L. Jackson stars in the new Tulsa King spinoff Frisco King premiering on Paramount+ on December 18, 2026, with Arnold Stallone returning as a guest.

Sylvester Stallone has voiced a specific wish for the future of the Taylor Sheridan universe, stating he would love for Arnold Schwarzenegger to headline a new Tulsa King extension.

In a recent interview with Cigar Aficionado, the Rocky star revealed that he hopes Schwarzenegger will agree to play a lead role in a separate series within the franchise.

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Stallone explained that he envisions a scenario where the characters of Schwarzenegger and himself meet to discuss business, similar to the camaraderie displayed by their action-hero personas in The Expendables film series.

Meanwhile, the current expansion of the Tulsa King franchise is moving forward with the Samuel L. Jackson-led series titled Frisco King.

Frisco King is an upcoming crime drama television series that serves as a direct spin-off of Taylor Sheridan's hit show Tulsa King.

The new series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a New Orleans gangster and mob hitman who operates in the criminal underworld.

Russell Lee Washington Jr. moves to the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, Texas, to establish his own criminal empire after refusing an order to kill Stallone's Dwight Manfredi.

The character seeks to build a formidable network in the polished environment of American suburbia, where he discovers a hidden layer of hustlers lurking beneath the surface.

He recruits a young protégé, a loyal driver, and an expanding circle of business partners to kick-start his operations in this new territory.

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Beyond the lead performance, Frisco King features a robust ensemble cast including Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate, and Savanna Gann.

The supporting lineup also includes Tom Pecinka and Arturo Del Puerto, who contribute to the gritty realities explored in the narrative.

Additionally, Sylvester Stallone will make a guest appearance as Dwight Manfredi, maintaining the interconnected storytelling approach of the franchise.

Frisco King premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on December 18, 2026, with the first two episodes available to subscribers immediately.

The remaining six episodes of the first season will arrive on a weekly basis every Friday following the initial drop.

This distribution model ensures viewers can follow the unfolding criminal saga in real-time as the narrative progresses week by week.

The season finale for Frisco King is scheduled to release on January 29, 2027, concluding the first chapter of Russell Lee Washington Jr.'s story.

The release of Frisco King aligns with the ongoing broadcast schedule of the original Tulsa King series.

Tulsa King is currently airing its fourth season, with the seventh episode scheduled to premiere on November 27.

The season's tenth and final episode is set to arrive on December 18, 2026, coinciding with the launch of the new spin-off.

This expansion into Frisco King allows for a broader exploration of the criminal networks within the same timeline as the original series.

It connects different regional power struggles while maintaining the tone and style that audiences have come to expect from Taylor Sheridan's creations.

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Stallone's comments about Schwarzenegger suggest potential future iterations of the franchise that could feature even more iconic action stars.

The actor emphasized that he hopes Schwarzenegger will agree to the proposition for a show that could further expand the shared universe.

The integration of different character dynamics, such as the adversarial yet respectful relationship between Stallone's and Jackson's characters, adds depth to the narrative.

Stallone mentioned that his character and the new lead engage in discussions akin to their interactions in The Expendables.

This highlights the unique blend of serious criminal drama and the underlying camaraderie between the actors portraying these roles.

The strategic release of episodes on Paramount+ maximizes viewer engagement by providing a consistent flow of new content over several months.

Fans of the Tulsa King universe have ample time to anticipate both the conclusion of the fourth season and the premiere of Frisco King.

The overlapping release dates create a significant moment for the streaming platform as two major titles in the same universe launch simultaneously.

This dual focus ensures that the franchise continues to capture audience interest through interconnected stories and expanding character arcs.

The combination of established stars like Stallone and emerging talents in the supporting cast creates a dynamic viewing experience for subscribers.

Taylor Sheridan's vision for the franchise appears to be growing, with multiple spin-offs exploring different aspects of the criminal underworld.

The detailed backstory of Russell Lee Washington Jr. provides a compelling entry point for new audiences familiar with the Tulsa King premise.

The production values and casting choices reflect the high standards set by the original series and its predecessor shows in the Taylor Sheridan portfolio.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for the next chapter in this popular crime drama franchise.