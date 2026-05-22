Frieren Season 3 Sequel Prepares to Release with Golden Land Arc

Frieren, the main character from the manga, is set to embark on Season 3, promising to be the best arc yet. The adventure continues as Frieren and her companions continue their journey north after Fern, one of their number, is declared a First Class Mage.

The journey of Frieren continues with Season 3, which is set to adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc . The anime will feature a crucial character, Mahat of the Golden City, who holds exceptional powers.

Frieren's group will reach Gold-colored land, although it is not known if such a land truly exists. The party will reunite with a First Class Mage, Denken, who is preparing for his death at the hands of an enemy. The manga, however, has gone on a hiatus since October 2025 and has not released any updates on its return. The creators are working diligently on the story without compromising their health, with a return expected in a few months





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Frieren Season Arc Adventures Guild Manga Anime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Sequel Series ‘The Testaments’ Renewed by Hulu for Season 2Blessed be the spinoff.

Read more »

‘Survivor’ Crowns Season 50 Winner and Launches ‘Season 51: The Open Era’CBS aired a teaser for 'Survivor 51: The Open Era' after revealing the Season 50 winner during a live finale.

Read more »

Trailer Breakdown: Aang Prepares for War in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2Netflix's live-action adaptation of the animated series sheds light on Aang's struggles and the war that looms ahead. Notably featuring returning cast members and new additions to the ensemble cast, the series promises an exciting journey in its upcoming season.

Read more »

Hurricane season: NOAA predicts below-normal season, cites El NiñoThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its tropical forecast for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, predicting a below-normal season, citing a strong El Niño weather pattern, warmer ocean temperatures, and weaker trade winds.

Read more »