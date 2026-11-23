Frieren: Beyond Journey's End surpasses One Piece to become the most popular anime on Crunchyroll, signaling a major shift in streaming trends and viewer preferences.

Crunchyroll has officially announced that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is now the most popular series on its streaming platform, according to the company's internal popularity metrics. This significant milestone places Frieren at the number one spot, causing the long-standing industry giant One Piece to fall to number six on the same list as of the current reporting date.

Frieren Surpasses One Piece on Crunchyroll

While it is common for anime titles to temporarily displace major franchises in weekly rankings, Frieren's sustained dominance represents a notable anomaly in the streaming landscape. Since its television premiere in 2023, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has consistently maintained a leading position on best-of lists across various media outlets. The series has also demonstrated remarkable staying power on other major platforms, regularly appearing as the top anime on Netflix and retaining a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes since its initial broadcast launch.

Also read One Piece OP-18 The Dominance of God Card Set Release Details

This recent displacement on Crunchyroll is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend of commercial success for the series. ORICON's midterm 2026 report indicates that Frieren, alongside Jujutsu Kaisen, already outpaced One Piece in manga sales figures during that period. These combined data points suggest that Frieren's rise is driven by its unique position within the current cultural zeitgeist rather than a temporary spike in interest.

Emotional Depth Builds on Shonen Foundations

On the surface, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and One Piece appear to share little in common, given their vastly different narrative structures and genres. One Piece is a long-running shonen action-adventure series centered on the pirate Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew as they search for the mythical treasure known as the One Piece so that Luffy can become King of the Pirates.

Advertisement

Conversely, Frieren follows the journey of Frieren, an elven mage who sets out to collect spells after her original party defeated the Demon King. Because elves age extremely slowly, living for over 1000 years, Frieren views her initial 50-year journey as a brief moment in time. It is only when she reunites with her former companions, now elderly, and experiences the death of her human friend Himmel that she begins a new quest to understand human emotions, experiences, and mortality.

Despite these differences, Frieren builds upon the storytelling and world-building foundations established by predecessors like One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and Dragon Ball. One Piece is widely credited with raising the bar for what popular series can achieve in terms of depth, a standard exemplified by the iconic Fan Letter special which explores the intimate consequences of the main story on background characters. Frieren employs similar mechanisms of retrospection and introspection, applying them to its own narrative to create a deeply resonant emotional core.

Shifts in Streaming Trends and Viewer Habits

The success of Frieren also reflects broader changes in the anime industry and consumer viewing habits following the global pandemic. The industry has experienced significant growth due to the expansion of streaming libraries, which favors tight, bingeable seasonal releases like Frieren over long-running episodic series. One Piece, which has now aired nearly 1200 episodes, presents a substantial barrier to entry for new viewers compared to the contained narrative arc of Frieren.

However, the two series share a capacity for tonal versatility, balancing light, digestible moments with epic, dark, and deeply human storytelling. Frieren effectively places these emotional contrasts in a new context, potentially serving as a thematic gateway for casual anime fans who might otherwise be intimidated by the sheer length of One Piece. This dynamic allows newer series to introduce audiences to the genre's depth before they commit to long-running franchises.

Advertisement

Market Impact and Future Industry Implications

For Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, surpassing a franchise of One Piece's magnitude on a dominant platform like Crunchyroll marks a massive milestone in its commercial trajectory. This achievement validates the series' quality and its ability to capture the modern audience's attention in a crowded market. The data from ORICON and current streaming metrics suggest a continued upward trend for the series in the near future.

The industry is now observing whether this shift represents a permanent change in viewer loyalty or a temporary fluctuation. The ability of a shorter series to outperform a decades-old juggernaut highlights the evolving preferences of the anime demographic. As streaming services continue to compete for viewership, the success of Frieren demonstrates the critical importance of emotional storytelling and accessible narrative structures in driving long-term engagement.

Crunchyroll's acknowledgment of Frieren as its most popular title underscores the changing landscape of anime consumption. While One Piece remains a cultural icon with a stable and growing fanbase, the metrics from 2026 and beyond indicate a shift toward content that offers immediate emotional payoff. This trend is likely to influence how streaming platforms acquire and promote new anime properties in the coming years.