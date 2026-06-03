Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 Updates and Manga Hiatus Status

An overview of the anticipated second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, detailing its narrative direction based on the manga's Northern Travels Arc. The report also covers the current indefinite hiatus of the manga due to the creators' health issues and the upcoming release of an official art book.

Season 2 of the beloved anime Frieren : Beyond Journey's End is among the most anticipated series of 2026. The narrative will follow the mage Frieren and her new companions as they finally obtain the permit to travel north to the fabled place known as Aureole .

Since Aureole is located at the same site as the Demon King's Castle, this journey forces Frieren to retrace the path she once took years earlier with the hero Himmel and his party. As she traverses these familiar landscapes, vivid memories of her decade-long adventure with her old friends resurface, imbuing her current quest with a profound sense of nostalgia and gentle melancholy.

The second season is set to begin with the Continued Northern Travels Arc, which is the fifth story arc overall in the manga adaptation. Meanwhile, the original manga, written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, is deep into its own narrative. The series, which began serialization in 2020, had already amassed a large and dedicated fanbase before its anime premiered.

However, both creators have been grappling with persistent health issues, leading to several unexpected hiatuses. Most recently, in January of this year, the manga entered an indefinite hiatus after the release of Chapter 147. It returned in July but, after only three months of serialization, was forced to pause again.

The editorial department issued a statement explaining that after discussions with Yamada-sensei and Abe-sensei about their physical condition, they have decided to grant the creators a period of rest to ensure the story's quality and protect their well-being. No fixed return date has been announced; the focus remains on the creators' recovery, with the department pledging full support for when they resume work.

Currently, the manga is in the tenth arc, the Foundation Festival Arc, a crucial chapter in the story where Frieren and her party become involved with a character named Serie during a festival in the capital, after learning that Serie's life is in danger. While fans must wait for the main story to continue, there is a piece of concrete news on the horizon: a official painting book for the series is scheduled for release on December 18th, 2025.

For those wishing to revisit the first season, the anime is readily available on various streaming platforms, and all chapters of the manga up to its hiatus can be read for free on official publisher websites. The collective hope of the audience remains for the creators' swift recovery and the safe continuation of both the manga and the highly awaited second season





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Frieren Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Anime Season 2 Manga Hiatus Kanehito Yamada Tsukasa Abe Aureole Himmel Foundation Festival Arc Art Book

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