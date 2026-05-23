Frieren and Her Party's Journey Continues in Season 3 of the Anime

The anime adaptation of the manga series continues the journey of Frieren and her party as they continue their travels to the North after Fern became a First Class Mage. The destination, Aureole, where souls of the dead rest, is still far ahead, but the group doesn't plan on stopping before they reach the legendary place.

The journey of Frieren and her party continues in Season 3 of the anime, which will adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc . The anime will return in October next year, with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, who will be the most crucial character in the entire arc.

Frieren's group will reach a land rumored to be turned to gold, and they will reunite with a First Class Mage named Denken, who took the exam along with Fern and the other examinees. The manga, however, continues its indefinite hiatus since October 2025 and hasn't dropped any updates on its return. The creators have taken time for rest, but they are diligently working on the story without compromising their health





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Frieren Party Anime Manga Golden Land Arc Divine Revolte Arc Continued Travels Aureole Mahat Of The Golden City Denken Golden City First Class Mage Seventh Sage Of Destruction Seventh Sages Of Destruction Anime Expo California Japanese Pop Culture Panels Workshops Merchandise Season 3 Hiatus Rest Health Schedule Return Updates Fan-Favorite Culminating Arc Fan-Favorite Arc Golden Land Arc Divine Revolte Arc Continued Travels Aureole Mahat Of The Golden City Denken Golden City First Class Mage Seventh Sage Of Destruction Seventh Sages Of Destruction Anime Expo California Japanese Pop Culture Panels Workshops Merchandise Season 3 Hiatus Rest Health Schedule Return Updates Fan-Favorite Culminating Arc Fan-Favorite Arc Golden Land Arc Divine Revolte Arc Continued Travels Aureole Mahat Of The Golden City Denken Golden City First Class Mage Seventh Sage Of Destruction Seventh Sages Of Destruction

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Frieren Season 3 Sequel Prepares to Release with Golden Land ArcFrieren, the main character from the manga, is set to embark on Season 3, promising to be the best arc yet. The adventure continues as Frieren and her companions continue their journey north after Fern, one of their number, is declared a First Class Mage.

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