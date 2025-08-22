Friendship, Stand-Up, and Finding Your Voice: A Conversation with Will Arnett, Bradley Cooper, and Director Bradley Cooper on 'Is This Thing On?'

Actor duo Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett delve into their 25-year friendship, their creative process for the upcoming comedy film 'Is This Thing On?', and Arnett's transformative experience as a first-time stand-up performer. The film explores the journey of a middle-aged comic facing divorce and searching for self-discovery through stand-up.

Arnett's career took off with successful roles in shows like Arrested Development, 30 Rock, and Flaked, while Cooper became a box office draw with films like The Hangover franchise, American Hustle, and American Sniper. Before transitioning to directing with A Star Is Born and Maestro, Cooper found himself starring in a humorous coming-of-age story alongside his long-time friend Arnett.

\The film, Is This Thing On?, delves into the world of a middle-aged stand-up comic named Alex (played by Arnett) who is on the brink of divorce and seeking purpose in New York's vibrant comedy scene. Meanwhile, his wife, Tess (Laura Dern), confronts her own past as they navigate co-parenting and self-discovery. As Alex evolves through his stand-up journey, his vulnerability and openness begin to mend the fractured pieces of his life.\The script, which focuses on the raw, unscripted reality of stand-up comedy, was a natural fit for the duo's friendship. Off-screen, Arnett had never performed stand-up before, so he immersed himself in character, performing sets four to five times a week for six weeks leading up to filming. Cooper, a dedicated director, wanted the audience to feel intimately connected to Alex's world, opting for handheld cameras and capturing the bustling energy of New York City throughout the film. Even taking on the role of camera operator, Cooper aimed to create a sense of immediacy and shared experience for viewers, allowing them to connect with Alex's struggles and triumphs as he embarks on his comedic odyssey





