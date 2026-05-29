'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow shares wild case of mistaken identity during fan encounter

Lisa Kudrow revealed her all-time favorite fan interaction and why it took a very bizarre turn.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Courteney Cox, winner of the 'Artists Inspiration Award' Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Lisa Kudrow attends The Comeback Season 3 FYC Event at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The "Friends" star shared the hilarious story during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable, and it left her co-panelists absolutely losing it.

Kudrow was joined by Ashley Padilla , Hannah Einbinder , Keke Palmer , Quinta Brunson , and Rachel Sennott . When THR Senior Entertainment Editor Mikey O'Connell asked the group about their most bizarre fan encounters, Kudrow didn't hesitate. During the height of "Friends," Kudrow says she walked into Jerry's Deli in Los Angeles and was seated by a hostess with an Eastern European accent. 385848 27: Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends.

" Pictured : David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Cook, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Episode: "The One Where They All Turn Thirthy.

" The woman seemed to recognize her, and Kudrow clocked it immediately.

"She's seen 'Friends. ' That's cute," Kudrow recalled thinking. "You are Dionne Warwick. " LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Lisa Kudrow attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Better Nate Than Ever" at El Capitan Theatre in , California on March 15, 2022.

"How do you think I'm Dionne Warwick?!

" Kudrow said, still bewildered years later. "She's a legend. She's a legendary singer. And no, no." CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Musical Excellence Award Inductee Dionne Warwick poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Keke Palmer was fully beside herself.

"That's what I'm saying. Clearly that's Dionne Warwick. Clearly.

"Meanwhile, Rachel Sennott joked, "Heard that voice. Yep. It's her, girl.

" BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Lisa Kudrow attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of HBO Original Comedy Series "The Comeback" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Quinta Brunson had perhaps the most astute analysis of all.

"That's just face blindness. American face blindness," she said. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Keke Palmer attends the "I Love Boosters" New York Screening at Williamsburg Cinemas on May 20, 2026 in New York City. Farmington, N.Y.

— An eastbound portion of the New York State Thruway in Ontario County shut down following a crash Friday morning. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. A plane carrying a flight student was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday evening at a private airport, according to the Brockport fire chief





13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lisa Barlow on Mary Cosby filming 'RHOSLC' after son's death: 'God's with her everyday'Lisa Barlow is admiring Mary Cosby’s strength and decision to return to 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after her son’s death.

Read more »

Stylist Lisa Talbot shares seven fashion rules for women over fiftyCelebrity stylist Lisa Talbot reveals the key habits women over 50 should adopt and avoid, from embracing relaxed tailoring to choosing softer colours and editing wardrobes for confidence and modernity.

Read more »

“The Publicists Have to Be Stopped!”: Keke Palmer, Lisa Kudrow and Quinta Brunson on the Comedy Actresses RoundtableAlongside Rachel Sennott, Hannah Einbinder and Ashley Padilla, the six queens of comedy debate labels, mistaken identity, audition embarrassments and — yes, really — ‘2 Girls 1 Cup.’

Read more »

The Comeback's Laura Silverman: Lisa Kudrow Made Me 'Click In'Laura Silverman reflects on 20 years as Jane, her bond with Lisa Kudrow and why The Comeback's final season was so emotional.

Read more »