Friends Rally Behind Phillip Schofield Amid Fallout and Other Celebrity Updates

This roundup of celebrity news details Phillip Schofield's efforts to restore his public image with backing from actor Darren Day and Ant and Dec. It also covers Emily Atack's decision to exclude children from her wedding, Alan Davies's rain-induced early return from vacation, Rupert Everett's remarks about Julia Roberts and Madonna's hygiene, Earl Spencer's wife showcasing axe-throwing prowess, and the wedding of Peter Phillips alongside his half-sister Stephanie's pregnancy.

Former ITV presenter Phillip Schofield , who resigned from This Morning after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague, is reportedly seeking rehabilitation with support from friends.

Actor Darren Day, a longstanding friend, defended Schofield's character, describing him as a 'good man' and noting that he remains friends with Ant and Dec. Day recounted personal memories, including a recent gathering with Ant and Dec, and recalled their shared history from the 1990s when Day succeeded Schofield in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Meanwhile, actress Emily Atack has announced a child-free wedding, stating she wants to reduce financial burdens for guests and expecting approval from her friends. Comedian Alan Davies shared an amusing anecdote about cutting short a Spanish holiday due to rain. Actor Rupert Everett revealed unconventional grooming habits of co-stars Julia Roberts and Madonna. Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, highlighted his wife Cat Jarman's axe-throwing skills during her birthday celebration.

Additionally, Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, with his half-sister Stephanie, who is heavily pregnant, attending the ceremony. Stephanie, daughter of Mark Phillips and Sandy Pflueger, shares her family's equestrian interests





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Phillip Schofield Darren Day Emily Atack Alan Davies Rupert Everett Earl Spencer Cat Jarman Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Stephanie Phillips Wedding Affair Rehabilitation Child-Free Rain Deodorant Axe-Throwing Pregnancy

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