Southampton residents Will Murphy and Toby Penter have each spent more than £1,000 to purchase and refurbish original Sinclair C5 models, valuing the nostalgic and social experience of driving the iconic vehicle despite its historical commercial failure and technical flaws.

Best friends Will Murphy and Toby Penter have each spent well over £1,000 on the original Sinclair C5 models "A lot of people still say it was ahead of its time," cybersecurity engineer Will Murphy of the Sinclair C5 believes.did not turn out to be the radical transport solution it was touted as.

It failed to sell in large numbers - 14,000 were made and 5,000 were sold. However, that has not put off Murphy and his best friend Toby Penter, both from Southampton, who have each invested in a Sinclair C5, spending more than £1,000 on original models and their refurbishment. The friends think the C5 is still worth the money - to a degree, calling the vehicle both "objectively terrible" and "really good fun".

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Murphy, 30, said he does not use it as his main mode of transport but loves the attention it attracts when he takes his for a spin around the Hampshire city. He said: "They're fun to drive around and part of that is there's so many members of the public who know what they are and remember them.

"People just come up to you and chat. I don't think the same thing is true for a lot of other things, like owning a luxury car.

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"But as long as you're respectful, stay in cycle lanes and be sensible on the road, people are just thrilled to see them. "The C5 is still legal on roads in the UK, much like an electric bicycle. "A lot of things that are terrible about them, like the battery, modern technology has fixed, so to a degree a lot of people still say it was ahead of its time.

"Another friend of Murphy's had bought one from abroad, and, after having a go himself, he fell in love. "When one came up for sale near me, I was encouraged to take up the offer. The seller had bought it new and then stored it at the back of their garage all this time before deciding to shift it whilst moving house.

"Initially, Murphy did not use his new purchase much, but when he convinced his best friend Penter to buy and refurbish his own, they decided to get out and about on them more often. "People love an underdog and I think it's a great story in that regard. But actually today, people get the vision more than they did back in the 80s", said Murphy.

However, since buying one, the 31-year-old has written a technical paper for the Institute of Lighting Professionals on how to light up the vintage vehicle for road safety - and aesthetics.

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"I took the mickey out of Will for having one for years," he said. "But then eventually a run around by the waterfront in Felixstowe made me realise it was infectiously fun. "Despite this, Penter said he would not be swapping his car for the C5. "It can't do hills very well at all, it's not a particularly waterproof option, and it does frequently break down.

"However, Penter said many people love to see Sinclair C5s still being used. "You get really good conversations from people out of it - and it's great to keep a bit of history going. "