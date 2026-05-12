Friendly Neighborhoods in Britain: Analysis of John D Wood & Co

John D Wood & Co ranked the neighborhoods in Britain based on factors such as anti-social behavior, homeownership rates, accessibility to green spaces, and availability of community facilities to identify the friendliest places to live.

John D Wood & Co analysed a range of data related to the quality of life of residents in different London boroughs to determine the friendliest place.

The analysis included anti-social behaviour levels, rates of homeownership, access to green spaces, and availability of community facilities. Sutton, located in south London, emerged as the most friendly borough, with low anti-social behaviour levels and a high rate of homeownership. Chester in Cheshire and Liverpool in Merseyside came in second and third, respectively, due to similar low anti-social behaviour rates and high homeownership rates. Durham ranked fourth in this category.

Key takeaways from the analysis include a strong correlation between homeownership rates and neighbourhood friendliness, indicating that long-term residential stability contributes to a positive sense of community among residents





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Friendly Neighborhoods John D Wood & Co Evaluation Analysis Of Factors Affecting Friendliness Top Locations In Britain Correlation Between Homeownership And Friendli

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