Friend of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée dies during bachelorette trip two days after 26th birthday

Her family said that she died while “surrounded by her closest friends on a once in a lifetime trip to St. Barthelemy Island.”

A dream bachelorette trip to St. Barts ended in tragedy for the fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton after one of her friends died during the getaway days after her 26th birthday.

Haliburton’s fiancée, Jade Jones, was on the Caribbean island celebrating her upcoming marriage to the two-time NBA All-Star with close friends when one of them, Makenzi Kern, died unexpectedly from health complications on June 8,Her family does not believe foul play, drugs or alcohol contributed to her death, according to the outlet. A dream bachelorette trip to St. Barts ended in tragedy for the fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton after one of her friends, Makenzi Kern, died during the getaway.

Kern and Jones became close friends while cheering together at Iowa State University, TMZ reported. Jones posted several photos to Instagram on June 6, showing the group soaking up the sun on the beaches of St. Barts and enjoying a boat ride, with the caption “hopped on a flight to cloud 9. ”Neither Haliburton nor Jones has publicly commented on the tragedy.

Kern’s family said that she died while “surrounded by her closest friends on a once in a lifetime trip to St. Barthelemy Island,”“She loved boating with her dad, water skiing, and got to try out a seabob for the first time in St Barths. According to her friends, they had to drag her off because she loved it so much, evidence that she was having an amazing time,” her family wrote.

The 26-year-old Iowa native is remembered by her loved ones as someone who “lived life to the fullest” and “could brighten everyone’s spirits when she was around. ”Jones posted a number of photos to Instagram on June 6, showing the group soaking up the sun on the beaches of St. Barts and enjoying a boat ride.

Kern earned her bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies from Iowa State University in 2022 and was working as a Membership Director for a YMCA in Omaha at the time of her death.

“Kenz was dedicated to her job, her friends and her beloved pets; especially her cat Dusty. She never wanting to let anyone down or upset them,” her obituary said.

“So much so even as a child she would let all of the kids on the playground go down the slide first saying ‘you go first, I’ll get a turn later. '”@jadeeejones/InstagramJones and Haliburton have been together for more than seven years, a relationship that began during his time as a guard for the Iowa State Cyclones. Haliburton was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2020 before being traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2022.

A dream bachelorette trip to St. Barts ended in tragedy for the fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton after one of her friends, Makenzi Kern, died during the getaway. @makenzikern/InstagramJones posted a number of photos to Instagram on June 6, showing the group soaking up the sun on the beaches of St. Barts and enjoying a boat ride. Kern and Jones became close friends while cheering together at Iowa State University.





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