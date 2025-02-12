Friend Challenges Frank Fritz's Will Months After 'American Pickers' Star's Death

Months after the death of 'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz, a friend has challenged his will, seeking a trial to determine the rightful distribution of his $6 million estate. The case, which has been sealed, raises questions about the validity of Fritz's final wishes. Meanwhile, fellow 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe faces delays in opening his newly renovated guesthouse in Iowa.

Frank Fritz 's will is being challenged four months after his death by one of his friends. The late ' American Pickers ' star passed away on September 30, 2025, at the age of 60 following complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. While the stroke was a significant factor, Frank's long-standing battle with Crohn's disease may have also contributed to his death.

On February 7, 2025, The US Sun exclusively reported that a friend of the late 'American Pickers' star had filed a petition to contest Frank's will. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the friend is demanding a trial to determine the rightful distribution of Frank's estate. The attorney representing Frank's friend filed a petition of probate to 'set aside will and jury demand,' effectively requesting that the will be canceled or declared legally invalid. The case has been sealed, preventing public access to the documents.Frank's estimated net worth at the time of his death was a substantial $6 million. The late reality TV star had filed his will in October 2023, as previously reported by The US Sun. Frank's lawyer had filed a 'will prior to death' on October 11, 2023, ensuring the secure preservation of his will. An Iowa judge had reviewed and accepted the will at the time. Meanwhile, Frank's longtime best friend and fellow 'American Pickers' co-star, Mike Wolfe, is facing delays in opening the newly renovated guesthouse on his Iowa property. Mike purchased the Le Claire property in December 2021 and has been dedicated to its restoration ever since. The 'Two Lanes Guesthouse' project was initially planned to open its doors in Fall 2024. However, an insider revealed to The US Sun in October 2024 that Mike was still actively involved in renovations, adding antiques, decor, and furniture to bring his vision to life. The insider further hinted at ongoing work on the building's exterior. The Two Lanes Guesthouse in Iowa is set to become an Airbnb-style accommodation, mirroring Mike's existing vacation rental under the same brand in Columbia, Tennessee. The Tennessee property is frequently showcased on the official brand Instagram page, alongside updates on the Iowa location. With the renovation taking longer than anticipated, it remains unclear when the Two Lanes Guesthouse property will be fully operational. New episodes of 'American Pickers' Season 26 premiere on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET on History. Viewers can stream episodes, along with past seasons, on Hulu





