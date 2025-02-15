Friend 'Blew Up' After Taking Her Dog to Expensive Vet While She Was Away

A Reddit user recounts the story of how he faced his friend's wrath after taking her dog to an expensive emergency vet when she was out of town.

Nicholas Rice, a Senior Editor for PEOPLE Magazine, shared a story on Reddit 's 'Am I the A------' forum about a difficult situation with his friend Alma. While watching Alma's dog, Cherry, for a week, the 20-year-old man noticed that Cherry was vomiting and refusing to eat. Alma was away at a festival and couldn't be reached despite the man's attempts to contact her. Panicking, he took Cherry to the emergency vet, where she was diagnosed with a blockage and required a $1,400 surgery.

Cherry thankfully recovered, but when Alma returned home, she was furious about the expense. The man explained that it was an emergency and he had no other choice, but Alma insisted she would have waited to see if Cherry improved. Their mutual friends are divided on the matter, with some supporting the man's quick action to save Cherry's life and others criticizing him for not waiting longer.





