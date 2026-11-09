Fried Chicken Sandwich Day: Where to find the best deals

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day brings free and discounted sandwiches to San Antonio, with app and rewards deals from Popeyes, Wingstop, McDonald’s, Whataburger, KFC and more as chicken sandwich demand keeps rising.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. SAN ANTONIO — Fried chicken sandwich fans have plenty of special deals to enjoy on this National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

Restaurants across the United States are offering discounted and free sandwiches Monday to celebrate one of the South’s most well-loved comfort foods. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day has inspired fast-food chains to roll out exclusive deals and we're spotlighting where San Antonians can take advantage of the savings.

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- Popeyes: Customers who spend $10 or more at a participating Popeyes location through the Popeyes app or website can get a free Classic, Spicy or Honey BBQ chicken sandwich for in-store pickup. - Wingstop: On Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, Club Wingstop members will receive a free chicken sandwich with any purchase by visiting Wingstop’s website to sign up.

- Buffalo Wild Wings: Rewards members who make a minimum $10 purchase at a participating location can receive a free chicken sandwich. Membership sign-ups are available on Buffalo Wild Wings' website. - McDonald’s: The regular or spicy McCrispy Sandwich is available for $2 through the McDonald’s app at participating locations via pickup or drive-thru. Some locations may also offer McDelivery.

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- Whataburger: Rewards members can select a Signature Whataburger Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich for $2 by ordering through the Whataburger app or website. - KFC: Rewards members who spend a minimum $10 through the KFC app or website at participating locations will get a free chicken sandwich. Memberships can be created on KFC's website. - Krystal: Customers spending $5 in-store or online at participating locations will receive a free Original or Spicy Chik sandwich.

- Jollibee: Rewards members can buy one Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwich and receive another free by enrolling on Jollibee’s website. Fried chicken sandwiches have remained popular in recent years. The Atlantic, citing industry analysis from Circana, reported a 19 percent increase in chicken sandwich orders from 2019 to 2024, while burger consumption dropped 3 percent at American restaurants. San Antonians can celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day by taking advantage of these offers at participating locations across the area.

A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onNearly 32 kilos of suspected cocaine seized in traffic stop; suspect taken into custody A traffic stop along Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County led to the seizure of nearly 32 kilograms of suspected cocaine and the arrest of a Laredo man, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’sDowntown is expected to be especially busy Saturday, Nov. 7, as multiple major events bring large crowds and increased traffic to the city center. City officials said the Alamodome will host the Bands of America Super