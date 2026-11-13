Friday the 13th Returns: Steve Miner Directs New Horror Film

Steve Miner returns to direct the new Friday the 13th film set for 2027, promising practical horror and iconic imagery for the slasher franchise.

Steve Miner has been confirmed as the director for the upcoming installment of the Friday the 13th franchise, marking a significant homecoming for the filmmaker. The new movie is scheduled for release in 2027 and will bring the character Jason Voorhees back to theaters after nearly two decades of absence from the big screen.

Practical Horror and Director Return

Steve Miner will direct the new Friday the 13th film from a script written by emerging screenwriter David Fliegel. This project represents a return to the practical horror roots that defined the series original legacy. The production aims to deliver visceral, practical horror kills that characterized the earlier entries in the franchise.

Also read Friday The 13th 13th Entry Confirmed for 2027 With Steve Miner Returning as Director

The filmmaker previously directed Friday the 13th Part II, which was the first film to hand Jason his signature machete. He subsequently returned to direct Friday the 13th Part III, introducing the character's iconic hockey mask. That decision created one of the most recognizable symbols in horror history.

Miner expressed his excitement about continuing this legacy. He noted that when he put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, he knew it would create a truly scary image for that movie. He had no idea at the time that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films.

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Production Partners and Creative Control

The upcoming movie will be produced by the Barsamians' Horror Inc. in collaboration with CatchLight Studios. This partnership represents a fully independent model that provides the creative control necessary to honor the franchise's history. Robbie Barsamian, the executive VP of Horror Inc., emphasized the importance of this independence.

Robbie Barsamian stated that for generations of fans, Jason's identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen. He explained that reuniting with Miner under a fully independent model allows the team to deliver the definitive theatrical event that today's audiences expect. The goal is to create a relentlessly cinematic and terrifying experience.

Jeanette Volturno, Co-Founder of CatchLight Studios, echoed these sentiments in a statement. She said that bringing an icon like Jason back to the screen requires dedication to craft and a deep respect for the fandom. Her team is excited to collaborate with Steve and Robbie to create a practically-shot film that honors the past.

Impact on Horror Genre and Audiences

The announcement signals a major shift in how classic horror properties are being revitalized for modern audiences. By prioritizing practical effects and returning to the director of the original iconic moments, the project aims to bridge the gap between nostalgia and contemporary horror expectations. This approach contrasts with recent trends that often rely heavily on digital effects.

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The involvement of David Fliegel as the screenwriter suggests a fresh narrative perspective while maintaining the core identity of Jason Voorhees. His emergence as a writer indicates a new generation of talent is being tapped to keep the franchise relevant. This blend of veteran direction and new writing voices is expected to generate significant interest among horror enthusiasts.

Future Releases and Franchise Trajectory

The 2027 release date provides ample time for production and post-production to ensure the highest quality practical effects. Fans can anticipate a theatrical event that respects the slasher genre's history while pushing the boundaries of practical horror. The project stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Jason Voorhees.

As the film moves forward, the collaboration between Horror Inc. and CatchLight Studios will be closely watched by industry analysts. Their success in balancing creative freedom with commercial viability could set a precedent for other legacy horror franchises. The focus remains on delivering a terrifying and cinematic experience that lives up to the expectations of loyal fans.