Friday the 13th Reboot Returns to Indie Roots with Steve Miner Directing

Steve Miner returns to direct a new Friday the 13th film under Horror Inc. This independent production by the Barsamian family marks a major shift from the franchise's Paramount era, with a potential 2027 release.

Steve Miner is returning to the director's chair for a new Friday the 13th film, signaling a major strategic shift for the iconic horror franchise. The project is currently being developed under Horror Inc., where the rights are controlled by the Barsamian family. This arrangement marks a definitive end to the series' long association with major studios like Paramount Pictures, as the family has confirmed the movie will be a fully independent production financed and produced by them directly.

Independent Production Details

The transition to an independent model represents a significant change in how the franchise operates commercially. The Barsamian family, who hold the controlling interest in the series, have taken full responsibility for financing and producing the upcoming movie. This move away from studio backing allows the creators greater creative control and aligns the project with their vision for the brand's future direction. The move also reflects a broader industry trend where legacy franchises seek autonomy to manage their intellectual property more flexibly.

Also read Friday The 13th 13th Entry Confirmed for 2027 With Steve Miner Returning as Director

Steve Miner's Return to the Franchise

Steve Miner is set to direct the new film, bringing decades of specific experience to the role. He previously directed the original Friday the 13th and also helmed a Halloween movie, making him the only director to have worked on both major horror series. Miner emphasized his emotional connection to the franchise when speaking about the project. He stated that he knew he would create a truly scary image for the original film, referring to Jason's mask, which he did not anticipate would become one of the most iconic symbols in horror film history. He expressed thrill at returning to continue that legacy.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Creative Vision

Dave Fliegel is credited with writing the screenplay for the upcoming installment. The decision to hire Miner is seen by many as a nod to the franchise's origins. The return of Miner, along with promises of practical gore effects, aims to satisfy longtime fans who crave a return to the series' gritty roots. However, this choice invites scrutiny given Miner's recent career trajectory. He has not directed a theatrically released feature film since 2001's Jason X, which was a box office disappointment. Despite this, he has remained active in television directing throughout the 2010s.

Release Schedule and Market Impact

Cineverse has been identified as the distributor for the new Friday the 13th film. This company recently broke box office records with other genre releases, suggesting a strong commercial strategy for the reboot. The production aims for a 2027 release window, assuming development proceeds without significant delays. Industry observers note that Friday, August 13, 2027, is the only Friday the 13th date on the calendar for that year. This specific date offers a perfect thematic slot for a theatrical launch, potentially capitalizing on holiday-specific marketing opportunities.