Friday the 13th Part 2: A Brutal Kill Involving A Person With A Wheelchair

The sequel to the horror film franchise features a brutal kill involving a person with a wheelchair, pushing boundaries and becoming one of the franchise's best kills.

Grotesque Imagery And Descriptions Ahead After 45 years, Friday the 13th Part 2 features one of the most brutal kill s that would never fly today.

The release of Friday the 13th Part 2 was highlight anticipated when it released in 1981. The original film was a commercial hit with many fans eagerly awaiting how the story could continue. Since Pamela Voorhees had died in the first movie, the sequel ended up bringing her son, Jason Voorhees, in to avenge her. Unlike his mother, Jason would end up proving himself to be an even more frightening killer.

His kills were far more brutal and creative than his predecessor. Plus, they served as a perfect step-up to add stakes to the sequel. One of the biggest jumps up in the sequel, though, was the inclusion of a wide array of potential victims as the film takes place at a counselor training camp. While most would end up leaving for a night on the town during Jason's rampage, the massive lineup of counselors kept viewers on their toes.

As the bodies begin to pile up though, there's one kill in particular that has stuck out in the minds of many Friday the 13th fans. It's not necessarily the most grotesque of the lot, but it has become a favorite because of how much it unexpectedly pushed the sequel's boundaries. Friday The 13th Part 2 Features A Brutal Kill Involving A Person With A Wheelchair In Friday the 13th Part 2, audiences are introduced to Mark.

He's shown to be a person with a wheelchair, marking a pivotal moment of disability representation in a franchise with a mostly non-disabled cast. When he elects to stay behind with his crush while the other counselors head into town, it opens up a ton of speculation about whether Jason would cross a fairly taboo line by killing him.

The film quickly shows that the slasher is willing to go that far when Mark comes outside to look for his love interest. While calling out to her, the camera slowly zooms in on his head. Suddenly, Jason's machete hacks into his skull. The force of the blow causes him to roll backwards down a flight of stairs as the movie zooms in and fades to white.

Mark's Death Pushed Taboo Boundaries, But It's One Of The Franchise's Best Kills Friday the 13th Part 2 certainly wasn't the first person to push this boundary, given The Texas Chain Saw Massacre also did the same thing nearly a decade earlier with Franklin being killed by Leatherface. However, it's astonishing to see how acclaimed this kill has become since it released. Mark's death is often regarded as the highlight of Part 2, with the other deaths paling in comparison.

Subscribe to the newsletter for cult horror deep dives Subscribing to the newsletter provides focused analysis of horror milestones, taboo-breaking kills, and disability representation in genre films, coverage that helps fans understand why these scenes still reverberate. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. It's highly unlikely that a death like this will ever be recreated in the near future.

Not even the Terrifier franchise, which has infamously featured some of the most grotesque imagery in horror history, hasn't gone this far yet.

Until then though, Friday the 13th Part 2 will continue to hold this kill up as one of its most brutal after 45 years. 9.0/10 6/10 Friday the 13th Part 2 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed R Horror Thriller Release Date May 1, 1981 Runtime 86 minutes Director Steve Miner Writers Ron Kurz, Victor Miller Prequel(s) Friday the 13th Cast See All Sequel(s) Friday the 13th Part III, Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, Jason X, Freddy vs. Jaso





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