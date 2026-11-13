Friday the 13th Part 13 Announced With Steve Miner Directing For 2027

Steve Miner returns to direct a new Friday the 13th movie targeting a 2027 theatrical release, produced by Horror Inc. and CatchLight Studios.

A new Friday the 13th feature film is officially in development with a confirmed 2027 release date. Steve Miner, the director known for Friday the 13th Part 2 and Friday the 13th Part 3, will return to helm the project. This marks the first theatrical entry in the iconic horror franchise since the 2009 reboot. The announcement signals a definitive return to the series roots after years of absence from major cinema screens.

Director Steve Miner Leads Franchise Revival

Steve Miner is stepping back behind the camera to direct the latest chapter in the long-running slasher saga. He previously directed two of the most influential entries in the series during the 1980s. His return brings a sense of historical authenticity to a property that has seen various iterations over the decades. The project represents a deliberate move to reconnect with the legacy established in the original run of films. Fans have waited a significant amount of time for an official theatrical announcement of this nature. Miner's involvement suggests a focus on the traditional elements that defined the early success of the brand.

Also read Friday The 13th 13th Entry Confirmed for 2027 With Steve Miner Returning as Director

Production Details And Financial Backing

The film will be independently financed through the Barsamian family. They control the franchise rights through their label, Horror, Inc. This independent model provides the creative team with substantial control over the final product. CatchLight Studios is serving as the production partner for this new endeavor. CineVerse is also involved, assisting with distribution efforts for the upcoming release. David Fliegel has been confirmed as the screenwriter for the new script. These stakeholders have aligned to deliver what they describe as a definitive theatrical event. The collaborative structure aims to honor the slasher genre while meeting modern audience expectations.

Executive And Director Statements On The Project

Barbara Avedisian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc., emphasized the value of creative control. She stated that reuniting with Steve Miner allows the team to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time. She believes this approach will deliver the experience that today's audiences expect from a major theatrical release. Steve Miner also shared his thoughts on the legacy of the character. He recalled putting the hockey mask on Jason Voorhees for the previous films. At the time, he did not anticipate it would become one of the most iconic symbols in horror history. He expressed thrill at the opportunity to continue the legacy with this new installment. These statements highlight the dedication of the core team to preserving the franchise's identity.

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2027 Release Window And Industry Impact

The production is currently aiming for a 2027 release in theaters. This timeline allows ample time for scripting, production, and post-production phases. It also positions the film well within the current horror movie market landscape. The return of a legacy director like Steve Miner is expected to generate significant nostalgia among longtime fans. Industry observers note that independent financing can often lead to more bold creative choices. The involvement of CatchLight Studios and CineVerse suggests a solid distribution plan is in place. This move indicates a strong belief in the enduring appeal of the Jason Voorhees character. The film will be the first to hit theaters under this specific production model for the franchise.

Legacy Of The Original 1980s Films

Steve Miner's previous work on the series established many of the visual tropes associated with the brand. Friday the 13th Part 2 and Part 3 are widely regarded as staples of the genre. The decision to bring him back highlights a strategy of authenticity over modern experimentation. This approach contrasts with some other recent horror revivals that sought to completely reinvent the source material. The new film will likely draw heavily on the atmosphere and pacing of those earlier entries. It serves as a bridge between the classic era and contemporary horror tastes. The project aims to validate the investment by delivering a high-quality cinematic experience.

Future Of The Horror Franchise Brand

The announcement of this new Friday the 13th movie signals continued vitality in the horror genre. It demonstrates that legacy intellectual property can still attract major production partnerships. The independent financing structure via Horror, Inc. shows a new path for franchise management. It allows for greater artistic freedom while maintaining ownership of the core rights. The 2027 target date gives the industry time to prepare for its theatrical debut. This development is particularly significant for fans who have followed the series since its inception. It promises a return to the big screen for a character that has defined slashers for decades. The project stands as a testament to the lasting cultural impact of the original 1980s films.