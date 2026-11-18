Schuyler White stars as Jason Voorhees in the new Friday the 13th film directed by Rahul Majumdar, marking the franchise's return to theaters since 2009 with Cineverse handling distribution.

The Friday the 13th horror franchise is officially returning to its theatrical roots with the announcement of a new film project that centers directly on the iconic killer Jason Voorhees. This upcoming installment represents a significant shift in strategy for the long-running series, which has not seen a theatrical release since the 2009 reboot. The production recently wrapped principal photography on November 18, 2026, signaling a concrete timeline for the movie's eventual arrival in cinemas.

Cast Details and Jason Voorhees Portrayal

Schuyler White, a stunt coordinator and special effects artist, has been selected to portray the titular killer in the new movie. White brings specific industry experience to the role, having previously played Jason Voorhees in the 2025 short film Sweet Revenge. That short was released specifically to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the franchise, giving White prior familiarity with the character's physicality and presence. His casting was highlighted by Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President at Horror, Inc., who emphasized White's understanding of the character's psychology and his work ethic.

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The film also features Natalie Alyn Lind in the role of Lauren, described in official materials as the movie's final girl. Lind is a recognizable figure in modern television, having starred in series such as Dutton Ranch, The Goldbergs, and Big Sky. Her inclusion suggests the producers are aiming to blend classic horror tropes with contemporary star power to attract a broader audience demographic beyond traditional horror fans.

Production Team and Creative Vision

Jeanette Volturno, producer and co-founder of CatchLight Studios, led the casting efforts for the project. She stated that the team aimed to curate a crew filled with die-hard fans who were committed to honoring the legacy of the series. Volturno noted that they took great pride in assembling a dream team capable of meeting the high expectations that horror audiences have today. The goal was to balance respect for the original material with the technical standards required for a modern theatrical release.

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Supporting the lead actors is an extensive ensemble cast that includes Matt Cornett, Lilia Buckingham, John Owen Lowe, Summer Madison, Selena Turner, Matthew Keoni Sato, Brook Sill, Guillermo Diaz, Johnell Young, Sencere Messiah Brown, and Bryan Gael Guzman. This large group of supporting actors indicates a substantial production scale, moving away from the lower-budget direct-to-video formats that have characterized some recent entries in the franchise.

Theatrical Return and Distribution Plans

This new movie marks the first theatrical release for the Friday the 13th franchise in nearly two decades. The most recent theatrical entry was the 2009 reboot, which itself followed the 2003 crossover event Freddy vs. Jason. The gap between theatrical releases highlights the shifting landscape of horror distribution, where many franchises have moved toward streaming platforms or limited releases. The return to theaters signals a confidence in the brand's ability to draw large crowds back into cinema venues.

Cineverse will handle the North American distribution for the film, a decision that places the movie within a major distribution network known for genre content. The announcement also confirmed that the film is directed by Rahul Majumdar, an entertainment writer and filmmaker. Majumdar holds a bachelor's degree in filmmaking from Whistling Woods International and has specialized in covering gaming and film industries since 2017.

Franchise Direction and Legacy Context

The title of the new film departs from the traditional Friday the 13th naming convention that has defined the series for decades. By centering the title on Jason Voorhees, the film distinguishes itself from the prequel series Crystal Lake, which explores the history of Jason's mother, Pamela Voorhees. This strategic naming choice reinforces the character-driven focus of the new installment and clarifies its place within the broader mythology of the franchise.

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Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the director announcement, with opinions divided based on Majumdar's background as a journalist rather than a traditional filmmaker. However, the production team remains focused on executing a high-quality horror experience that respects the source material. The combination of a recognizable cast, experienced stunt performers, and a clear theatrical distribution plan suggests a serious attempt to revitalize the brand for a new generation of horror enthusiasts.