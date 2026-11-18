The thirteenth Friday the 13th film, titled Jason, has wrapped production. Scheduled for an August 13, 2027 debut, the movie reunites Steve Miner and Schuyler White in the Horror Inc. franchise.

A new chapter in the horror genre officially begins as the thirteenth feature-length installment in the Friday the 13th franchise has concluded its filming schedule. The production, operating under the banner of Horror, Inc., recently wrapped shooting for the film now officially titled Jason. This major milestone confirms that the next entry in the legendary slasher series is moving forward with definitive momentum.

Industry trade publication Deadline confirmed that the movie will make its theatrical debut on Friday, August 13, 2027. This specific release date marks a significant moment for the brand, as it will conclude the longest hiatus between entries in the entire history of the franchise since its original launch in 1980. The strategic timing aligns with the brand's numerical identity while ensuring a substantial window for marketing and audience anticipation to build over the next several years.

Also read Friday the 13th Movie Continuity Dilemma After Crystal Lake Series

Steve Miner Returns to Direct New Jason Film

Steve Miner, the acclaimed director responsible for shaping the early identity of the horror series through Friday the 13th Part 2 and Friday the 13th Part 3-D, will helm the new project. His return to the director's chair signals a deliberate effort to reconnect the new cinematic iteration with the aesthetic and pacing of the classic era. Miner's involvement provides a bridge between the legacy of the original films and the modern reimagining initiated by Horror, Inc.

The distribution rights for the upcoming feature in North America have been secured by Cineverse, a company known for acquiring and revitalizing cult classic properties. Cineverse will handle the theatrical rollout, ensuring that the film reaches audiences in cinemas across the United States and Canada on the targeted 2027 date. This partnership highlights the commercial confidence in the enduring appeal of the Jason Voorhees character.

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Cast Announcements Shape Up New Crystal Lake Story

Schuyler White is set to return in the titular role of Jason Voorhees, reprising the hockey-masked killer character he previously portrayed in Sweet Revenge. The 2025 short film served as an extended advertisement for the hard cider brand Angry Orchard and helped establish the new continuity for the franchise. White's commitment to the role ensures visual consistency for the antagonist as the story transitions from the short format to a full-length narrative.

Natalie Alyn Lind has been cast as the film's final girl, Lauren. Her character will stand as the primary survivor against Jason, following a trend in modern horror storytelling that focuses on resilient protagonists. The casting of Alyn Lind, who previously gained critical acclaim in the series Watchmen, suggests a high production value and a serious approach to the script and character development.

The full ensemble cast includes supporting actors who will likely face the menacing forces of Jason Voorhees within the narrative of Crystal Lake. While the original short film, Sweet Revenge, concluded with a cliffhanger involving the character Eve, played by Ally Ioannides, current reports do not indicate that Ioannides has been tapped to reprise that specific role in this feature film. The narrative focus appears to be shifting toward the new dynamic between White and Lind, with the broader cast providing stakes and tension.

Long Hiatus Ends After Eighteen Year Gap

The August 2027 release date will definitively end an eighteen-year drought for theatrical Friday the 13th movies. The most recent installment prior to this announcement was the Platinum Dunes remake, which debuted on February 13, 2009. That gap represents the longest period without a new mainline entry, making the 2027 film a crucial test of the brand's longevity and relevance in the contemporary horror landscape.

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Horror, Inc. has been actively expanding the universe surrounding Jason Voorhees, having previously launched the 2026 Peacock series Crystal Lake. This streaming series explored the early years of Mrs. Voorhees, played by Linda Cardellini, before her son Jason assumed the mantle of killer. This multi-platform strategy indicates a comprehensive approach to revitalizing the IP, moving beyond simple remakes to build a richer mythos that can sustain multiple forms of media.

The transition from the short film Sweet Revenge to the feature-length Jason film represents a significant scaling up of the franchise's ambitions. By maintaining the core cast and directorial vision while introducing new talent, the creators aim to honor the legacy of the slasher genre while appealing to a new generation of horror fans. The result will be a movie that serves as both a continuation of past stories and a standalone entry point for newcomers.