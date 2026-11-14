Friday's SEC Availability Report Shows Sees Both Some and No Movement

OU's game with Ole Miss will feature a handful of Sooners that have missed the previous few weeks.

— who came up slowly during a play in the first half of OU’s 23-7 win at Florida — appeared on the availability report on Wednesday as “questionable.

” His status was consistent on Thursday’s report. , who appeared on the first two updates as “doubtful. ” Fodje did not move up or down on the latest report. Fodje has been out since the Mississippi State after not being able to finish OU’s loss to Kentucky the week prior.

Also read LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, Quincy Rhodes Jr. On SEC Availability Report Of Arkansas-South Carolina

Sullivan’s first season in Norman has been marred by injuries. He left the game in the second half against Mississippi State with what appeared to be a re-aggravation of the hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season. Nitta did not appear against Florida. Per Pro Football Focus, he has played 157 snaps at offensive guard and center for the Sooners in 2026.

Ozowalu made a new appearance on Thursday. He has played in all nine of the Sooners' games after transferring in from UTSA. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited.are available for Saturday’s game after being taken off the report on Thursday. Both have missed every game since OU’s victory over Texas. Johnson, a senior, got injured against Georgia on Sept. 26. The cornerback registered four tackles, a sack and a pass breakup before his injury.

Saturday’s game between the Sooners and the Rebels is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m., and it will be televised on SEC Network. A nation-wide FAA grounding has put a potential hamper on theCarius Curne, OL; Ant Davis Jr., LB; JaMichael Garrett, LB; Izaiah Hartrup, WR; Kervin Johnson Jr., WR; Edwin Joseph, DB; Patrick Kutas, OL; Gerald Lacy Jr., DB; Kewan Lacy, RB; Nascar McCoy, DB; Keaton Thomas, LB.

Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023.

Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.