Friday Night Moonlight Hike Series in Beverly Hills

A monthly event hosted by TreePeople, blending live music, storytelling, environmental education, and guided hikes beneath the stars.

Hannah Rose Sunday, left, reads from The Provensen Book of Fairy Tales alongside Anj Sunday, center, during a Friday Night Moonlight Hike hosted by the nonprofit organization TreePeople at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills , California, Friday, May 22, 2026.

The evenings begin with performances curated in partnership with Living Earth, an outdoor arts series that works in conversation with conservation organizations, public parks, gardens, unique land projects, and cultural institutions to gather peoples of all ages to explore Los Angeles through live performances, workshops, and transformative outdoor adventures. Musician Noah Klein plays the flute for participants attending a Friday Night Moonlight Hike hosted by the nonprofit organization TreePeople at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, California, Friday, May 22, 2026.

Participants walk along a trail while listening to information about native plants during a Friday Night Moonlight Hike hosted by the nonprofit organization TreePeople at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, California, Friday, May 22, 2026. Participants listen to readings and music during a Friday Night Moonlight Hike hosted by the nonprofit organization TreePeople at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, California, Friday, May 22, 2026.

Andrew Moreno and Kat Goodwin sit on a bench and enjoy the view during a Friday Night Moonlight Hike hosted by the nonprofit organization TreePeople at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, California, Friday, May 22, 2026. Participants stop along a trail to examine a plant during a Friday Night Moonlight Hike hosted by the nonprofit organization TreePeople at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, California, Friday, May 22, 2026.

Musician Noah Klein plays the flute for participants attending a Friday Night Moonlight Hike hosted by the nonprofit organization TreePeople at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, California, Friday, May 22, 2026. TreePeople has long operated as a volunteer-driven organization focused on restoring landscapes and strengthening urban forestry efforts throughout Southern California. For Adame, the work extends beyond planting trees.

‘Those trees that go into the ground are only successful if they receive the care they need,’ she said





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Friday Night Moonlight Hike Treepeople Living Earth Coldwater Canyon Park Beverly Hills Santa Monica Mountains Environmental Education Guided Hikes Outdoor Classroom Community Gathering Concert Storytelling Live Music Unique Land Projects Cultural Institutions Restoring Landscapes Urban Forestry Efforts Southern California Volunteer-Driven Organization Planting Trees Care They Need

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