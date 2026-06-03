Freshwipes: The Ultimate Summer Hack for Staying Fresh Without a Shower

Freshwipes are extra-large, biodegradable body wipes designed for adults, offering a thorough clean 10 times wetter than baby wipes. Ideal for heatwaves, festivals, hospital stays, or mobility issues, these wipes use hospital-grade antibacterial formula to eliminate odor. New customers can save 20% with code LINK20.

Freshwipes have become an unexpected hero product for scores of shoppers looking to stay fresh through sweaty heatwaves, festivals, hospital stays and more. Folding out to an A4 size, these large biodegradable body wipes can clean your entire body in one go, making them the ultimate summer hack.

Unlike standard baby wipes, which are designed for delicate infant skin and often lack the strength to properly cleanse adult skin, Freshwipes are extra large, measuring 30x20cm, and are 10 times wetter, providing a thorough clean that does not dry out midway through use. They use chlorhexidine, a hospital-grade antibacterial formula that quickly eliminates odor-causing bacteria, making them a perfect on-the-go cleaning solution.

New customers can save 20 percent on their first order using code LINK20 at checkout until December 31, 2026. The Freshwipes Starter Kit includes three packs of full-sized body wipes in Coconut Breeze, Ocean Fresh, and Unscented, along with mini travel wipes, facial wipes, intimate wipes, an Ocean Fresh shampoo cap, and fresh linen rinse-free foam wash and flannel. Many users with mobility issues, disabilities, or those recovering from surgery have praised these wipes as a game-changer.

One customer shared: 'I'm disabled and cannot shower every day so the wipes and wash have been an absolute boon - cannot recommend them highly enough for cleansing, moisturising and getting a really clean feeling after use.

' Another said: 'I have mobility issues, so they are a godsend when I have days when I struggle to shower. The Ocean Fresh Body Wipes are my favourite. They are so moist, fresh and smell gorgeous.

' Freshwipes are also available in scented options like Ocean Fresh and Coconut Breeze, as well as unscented for sensitive skin, making them suitable for everyone. Beyond body wipes, the brand offers intimate wipes, rinse-free body foam, and shampoo caps, allowing for a complete head-to-toe clean without water. For those caring for loved ones who cannot bathe themselves, these wipes provide dignity and comfort. Freshwipes are designed to bridge the gap between baby wipes and actual showering.

Baby wipes are often too small and dry out quickly, leaving a sticky residue. In contrast, Freshwipes are larger, thicker, and infused with more moisture, ensuring a single wipe covers the entire body without tearing. The chlorhexidine antibacterial agent is gentle on skin yet effective against odor, making these wipes suitable for daily use. They are also free from alcohol and harsh chemicals, reducing the risk of irritation.

Many users with eczema or psoriasis have reported positive experiences. The unscented version is particularly popular among those with chemical sensitivities. Freshwipes are also dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic, providing peace of mind for all skin types.

In addition to personal use, Freshwipes are invaluable in healthcare settings. Caregivers often use them for bedridden patients, and hospitals have adopted them for post-operative care. The rinse-free foam wash and shampoo cap further enhance the bathing experience, allowing for a full cleanse without water. The travel mini wipes are perfect for handbags or gym bags, ensuring you can freshen up after a workout.

The wipes are biodegradable, making them an environmentally friendly choice compared to traditional wet wipes that clog sewers. The reviewer tested the Unscented Body Wipes during a heatwave after gardening and found that one wipe was sufficient for the entire body. It left skin feeling clean but slightly stripped, which a bit of body butter resolved. Family confirmed she smelled fresh.

While not as good as a shower, for situations where showering is impossible, these wipes are fabulous. Ideal for festivals, camping, travel, and long travel days where shower opportunities are scarce. The starter kit offers excellent value, and the 20 percent discount makes it an affordable investment in personal hygiene and comfort. Overall, Freshwipes offer a practical solution for maintaining hygiene when water is not available, and they have earned a loyal following for good reason





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