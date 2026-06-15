Fresh Tomato Michelada

Use summer's ripest offerings to make this Mexican party bev.

, is a savory drink supposedly born from Club Deportivo Potosino in San Luis Potosí in the 1970s. According to legend, member Michel Ésper would ask for “chabela,” beer cut with lime, salt, and ice.

As more people asked for “Michel’s lemonade,” it became “michelada. ” And it’s continued to evolve: Order one today and you may find more bright flavors like tomato juice, Clamato, Maggi, or hot sauce in the drink.to make a big batch of fresh juice. To serve a crowd, mix up a concentrate with plenty of tangy lime juice, Worcestershire, and Cholula for a jolt of heat.

To ensure freshness, make the base in a big pitcher and store in the fridge. When ready to serve, pour the seasoned tomato juice into an ice-filled pint glass, then tip in a frosty beer.1½ lb. Kumato or beefsteak tomatoes, halved , in a large bowl. Using your hands, crush tomatoes .

Strain tomato base through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher, pressing on solids with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula to extract as much juice as possible; discard solids. ; dip moistened rims in Tajín to coat. Fill glasses with ice; pour ⅓ cup tomato base into each glass and top with





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Cold Drink Make Ahead Quick Mexican Summer Summer Drinks Alcohol & Other Drinks Lime Hot Sauce Tomato Gluten-Free Nut-Free Vegan

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