Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK - After a stretch of clear skies and cold temperatures, a shift in the weather pattern will bring snow, rain, and wind from Western Alaska into Southcentral and Southeast.

Lower elevations in Southcentral should prepare for one to four inches of snow as a storm moves in Friday and lingers through early Saturday morning. Higher totals are possible at higher elevations and south toward Girdwood and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley. Thursday forecast across Southcentral It’ll be another chilly start with overnight lows falling to the single digits and low teens for much of the area.

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High temperatures will be slightly warmer than previous days, with many areas making it to the mid-20s and even mid-30s near Prince William Sound. Clouds will increase across Southcentral on Thanksgiving Day. A wintry mix is possible around Prince William Sound and from Whittier to Seward, with a few flurries possible across the rest of Southcentral. Download the free Alaska’s News Source Weather App.