The Trump administration’s fuel blockade has already been likened to an act of war by critics.

President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on during an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.

, on September 30, 2026. President Donald Trump said this week that he wants to “get Cuba done” before his term is over, casually saying that he is considering opening yet another military front in a country whose civilian population is already being killed and starved by his sweeping sanctions campaign.by conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday whether or not he would use military force in Cuba, Trump said he “would certainly consider” a military campaign on the small island nation.

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“We have a very good, talented guy for Cuba named Marco,” Trump went on. “Because Marco’s parents are from — Marco Rubio, his parents are from Cuba, as you probably know and he would love to do that. So we’re watching it very closely. It’s doing very poorly, it’s essentially a failed place, nation, whatever you want to call it, it’s failed.

And we’re watching it. I would like to be able to do it. ” The suggestion to open a new military front comes despite voters delivering Trump and the Republicans a historic loss in last week’s midterm elections, due in large part to his failed Cuba is indeed “doing very poorly” due in large part to the U.S.’s decades-old sanctions regime.

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The U.S. has held an embargo prohibiting U.S. businesses and citizens from conducting trade with Cuba since the 1960s, which had Trump’s severe escalation in the sanctions regime, including the fuel embargo, is currently killing even more people in Cuba. As of June,in the country had declined from 85 percent to 65 percent since Trump’s sanctions were imposed, with medicine supplies reaching critically low levels.

Infant mortality also doubled in that time, to 9.9 per 1,000 births, compounding on the existing effects of U.S. sanctions; accordingthis April by the Center for Economic and Policy Research , the U.S.’s sanctions regime caused 1,800 excess deaths of infants between 2017 and 2025.

“The Trump policy of ‘maximum pressure’ on Cuba has killed a lot of babies — and, although we don’t yet have data for the last few months, it’s highly likely that more babies are dying now, and at an even higher rate than last year as a result of the current U.S. fuel blockade targeting Cuba,” said CEPR report coauthor Alexander Main at the time. The Trump administration has not shown any signs of letting up on Cuba.

Just last week, Rubio and the Trump administrationan open call on X for people to open a “discrete partnership with the CIA” if they seek change in Cuba, in concert with the CIA’s In remarks on Monday, Trump said, on Cuba, that he “imagine it will fall fairly soon. ” The same day, Rubio criticized the Cuban “regime” and said that the U.S.’s goal is for Cubans to “wake up and realize that there is no future on the path they are on right now.

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