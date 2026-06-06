Fresh Bitcoin Bear Market Low? Signals Line Up as Price Nears $60,000

Bitcoin fell to $59,073, its lowest price level since October 2024 before slightly rebounding near $60,000.

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U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available. , the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hit a new low, tumbling below February's levels.

Early that month, Bitcoin dropped as low as $60,062. Bitcoin dropped as low as $59,073 on Friday, the lowest since October 2024, with analysts dubbing the price a"fresh Bitcoin bear market low.

" The drop followed a strong U.S. jobs report that caused markets to price in higher-for-longer interest rates, sending Treasury yields and the dollar up while hammering stocks. Where Is XRP Bounce Possible? Is Zcash Too Oversold? Bitcoin Risks Slipping to $50,000: Crypto Market Review Bitcoin fell 16% on the week amid a record streak of Bitcoin ETF outflows and a break for Bitcoin from its dominant narratives.

Bitcoin reached $61,000 in Asian morning hours Saturday, steadying after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday triggered a sharp selloff across stocks, bonds and crypto. The largest cryptocurrency was trading around $61,000, down about 1.3% on the day. According to CryptoQuant, global Bitcoin demand has reached its worst level this cycle, meaning since the previous bear market, with total demand hitting -501,000 BTC, the deepest contraction of this cycle.

It was observed that Bitcoin demand is contracting at a pace comparable to the post-Terra/Luna collapse period.demand is down by 501,000 BTC, the fastest monthly decline since May 22, 2022. The picture remains clear if spot demand, which is down -272,000 BTC on a 30-day basis, is considered. This has been negative for almost the entire year thus far. The same is noted for futures demand, which is also down 229,000 BTC.

A similar scenario played out in November 2023 and April 2025, with the market now paying close attention, as it is often during these periods of disinterest that opportunities may arise. QoreChain Launches Quantum-Safe, AI-Native Layer 1 Mainnet on June 7 as Community Presale Opens





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