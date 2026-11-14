French Unions Announce Fresh Strikes Over Minimum Wage and Police Bill

French unions reject a 0.6 percent wage rise and protest a police impunity bill, calling for fresh strikes on Tuesday after protests drew over 500,000 people.

French labor unions have announced fresh strikes for Tuesday, firmly rejecting the government's proposed 0.6 percent minimum wage increase which they described as insignificant crumbs. This escalation comes after last week's demonstrations drew over 500,000 people nationwide, marking the largest mobilization in recent weeks against rising living costs and proposed legal changes. Interior Minister claims that around 106,000 people attended cost-of-living protests on Saturday, including 24,000 in Paris, representing the lowest turnout estimate for weekend rallies in recent weeks.

Union Rejection Of Wage Increase And Police Bill

The core mechanism of the unrest involves two primary grievances: the insufficient 0.6 percent rise in the minimum wage and a controversial new parliamentary bill regarding police conduct. Unions have labeled the wage proposal as crumbs, arguing it fails to address inflation and inequality. The second major point of contention is a bill designed to give police who use their weapons further protection. This legislation, which supporters argue is necessary to prevent officers from being automatically suspected of using disproportionate force, faces intense opposition from activists who call it a license to kill. They argue it would hamper the opening of investigations and make holding security forces accountable even harder in a country where alleged police brutality cases rarely reach a criminal court.

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Stakeholder Positions On Impunity And Safety

Adrien, a 20-year-old cello player in a volunteer orchestra at the Paris rally, expressed fear that the new law would only make protesters more afraid if impunity is strengthened. He noted that tear gas fell on protesting musicians last month, highlighting the perceived threat from security forces. Backers of the new police bill, including the far-right party of leading presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, defend the measure as essential for officer safety. They argue it is necessary to avoid officers being automatically suspected of using disproportionate force when acting in self-defense. Conversely, activists and union leaders contend that presuming police acted in self-defense removes crucial checks and balances from the justice system.

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Widespread Public Demonstrations Across France

The European Union's second largest economy has been gripped by high-school blockades and mass demonstrations for more than a month. People stood in front of a burning barricade during protests over rising cost of living and inequality in Lyon on November 14, 2026. The protests, now in their fifth Saturday in a row, have seen slogans like No justice, no peace shouted in Paris. Others called for the president to resign, or cried Everybody hates the police, as a group carried a giant puppet whose hat read Lord Macron. The far right is leading in the polls to win presidential elections next year to replace Emmanuel Macron, adding a political dimension to the social unrest.

Real-World Impact And Future Mobilization

The impact of these disputes extends beyond immediate street clashes, affecting national politics and daily life. Some of the largely peaceful rallies in recent weeks have seen fringe violence, as well as accusations of police brutality, including against young teenagers. In Bordeaux, 72-year-old Josette sang protest song I have two passions: brass bands and revolution, reflecting broader demands for better learning conditions and children's rights. Unions have called for a new day of strikes on Tuesday, signaling that the conflict is far from resolved. The largest protests occurred during a union-led strike on Thursday last week, when more than half a million people took to the streets nationwide, according to official figures.