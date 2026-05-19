French tennis star strips off shorts in bizarre moment of anger

A French tennis star named Corentin Moutet expressed frustration over losing a point by stripping off his shorts on-court during the Hamburg Open. This bizarre moment shocked many in the crowd as the player, after losing a point, dropped his shorts to his ankles in frustration.

In a bizarre moment at the Hamburg Open, a French tennis star expressed frustration over losing a point by stripping off his shorts. Corentin Moutet, a French tennis star, was caught scrambling to recover after his opponent tried beating him with a lob shot.

Gutting the point, he dropped his shorts to his ankles in frustration and pulled them back up. He was given a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct and later smashed his racquet against the wall when angry. The Spaniard, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, won the match in straight sets





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