French Study Finds Heart Disease Risk from High Preservative Consumption

A study conducted by French researchers has found a link between high preservative consumption and an increased risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. The study involved nearly 112,400 people and analyzed their dietary habits over a period of seven to eight years.

Food preservatives found in yoghurts, fruit juice, wholegrain bread and scores of other everyday products could significantly raise the risk of heart disease , research suggests.

French scientists found people consuming the highest levels of preservatives were 16 per cent more likely to suffer heart disease, heart attacks and strokes. They were also almost 30 per cent more likely to develop high blood pressure – the leading risk factor for stroke. The study, published in the European Heart Journal, analysed the diets of nearly 112,400 people. Preservatives are added to packaged foods to help extend shelf life





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Heart Disease Preservatives Blood Pressure Lifestyle Oxidative Stress Prometheans (The Culture) Neuromancer

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