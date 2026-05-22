French Sexologist and Partner Arrested for Abandoning Two Young Sons in Portugal

A French sexologist and her partner were arrested in Portugal after allegedly abandoning their two young sons in the woods. The boys, aged five and four, were found wandering down a rural road near Alcacer do Sal and Comporta. The couple, who had been traveling from Spain, were tracked down in a cafe south of Lisbon after a woman who spoke to them called the police.

A French sexologist, Marine R, and her partner, Marc B, were arrested in Portugal after allegedly abandoning their two young sons in the woods. The boys, aged five and four, were found wandering down a rural road near Alcacer do Sal and Comporta.

The couple, who had been traveling from Spain, were tracked down in a cafe south of Lisbon after a woman who spoke to them called the police. The boys told the couple who found them that their parents had blindfolded them and left them with only a change of clothes, two pieces of fruit, and two bottles of water. Marine, a sexologist, and her partner Ballabriga were found enjoying snacks on a sunny terrace.

The couple had been traveling for over a week after leaving their home in France. The boys' biological father, who had limited visitation rights, also filed a report with the police. The boys' mother, Marine, had previously worked in Troyes, France, and specialized in sexology, offering consultations in several European countries. She had also organized masterclasses on sexuality for families.

The boys' biological father, who had limited visitation rights, also filed a report with the police. The couple had traveled over 310 miles from Spain to Portugal, staying in a hotel near where they were found. The boys were found by a local couple, Eugenia and Artur Quintas, who were concerned about their cries and fear.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abandonment Portugal Sexologist Children France Spain Police Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French Study Finds Heart Disease Risk from High Preservative ConsumptionA study conducted by French researchers has found a link between high preservative consumption and an increased risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. The study involved nearly 112,400 people and analyzed their dietary habits over a period of seven to eight years.

Read more »

French couple arrested in Portugal for allegedly abandoning their young children in woodsThe couple had blindfolded the boys and told them that they were playing a game to 'drive away the devil'. The older boy removed his blindfold and realized that they were all alone.

Read more »

French Couple Arrested for Abandoning Children in PortugalA distraught culture and society, a French couple has been arrested for allegedly abandoning their young sons hundreds of miles from their home in Portugal.

Read more »

French couple arrested in Portugal for allegedly abandoning their young children in woodsThe couple had blindfolded the boys and told them that they were playing a game to 'drive away the devil'. The older boy removed his blindfold and realized that they were all alone.

Read more »