The French Senate has defeated a proposal to require taxpayers to report self-custodied cryptocurrency holdings exceeding €100,000 for the 2027 budget.

Members of the French Senate voted on November 24 to reject a legislative amendment that would have mandated taxpayers to disclose cryptocurrency assets held in personal wallets. The defeated provision sought to expand existing financial reporting obligations to include self-custodied digital assets valued at more than €100,000 at the end of the year. This vote effectively removes a major component of the proposed crypto tax ation framework from the draft 2027 budget during its first reading phase.

Senate Rejects Self-Custody Disclosure Proposal

The legislative body dismissed two matching amendments introduced by Senators Pascal Savoldelli and Anne-Sophie Romagny, both of which aimed to tighten the boundaries of crypto asset reporting. These specific measures would have required individuals to declare digital coins they controlled directly, even if those assets had been held without any sales or transactions since January. The rejection marks a significant pivot in the fiscal treatment of decentralized finance holdings, ensuring that private wallet ownership remains largely invisible to tax authorities under the current proposal structure.

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Conflict Between Legislative Chambers

The Senate's decision stands in direct opposition to the earlier stance taken by the French National Assembly, which had approved a similar €100,000 disclosure threshold on November 3. That earlier vote resulted in a decisive 150-44 favorability count, with eight members abstaining from the ballot. The National Assembly had passed the wallet disclosure provision alongside the broader budget framework, creating a legislative discord that the Senate has now resolved by removing the controversial self-custody clause. This divergence highlights the ongoing tension within French lawmakers regarding the scope of digital asset regulation.

Expanded Tax Measures Also Defeated

Beyond the primary disclosure amendment, the Senate simultaneously rejected two other crypto-related measures debated during the same budget session. One rejected provision aimed to impose taxes on gains realized when holders exchanged cryptocurrencies for specific stablecoins, a move that would have complicated routine portfolio rebalancing activities. The second defeated proposal sought to extend France's exit tax to cover unrealized gains on cryptocurrencies held by taxpayers who relocate their tax residence outside of the country. These simultaneous rejections indicate a broader legislative reluctance to impose comprehensive capital gains tracking on non-custodial holdings.

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Current Disclosure Rules Remain Intact

Despite the defeat of these new measures, French taxpayers are still subject to existing disclosure requirements for crypto assets held on foreign platforms. Current regulations mandate that individuals report digital currency holdings managed by external exchanges or third-party custodians. The defeated amendments were specifically designed to expand this scope to include wallets that owners directly control, distinguishing them from exchange-managed accounts. By rejecting the expansion, the Senate has maintained the status quo, leaving private wallet transactions and holdings outside the direct reporting net for the upcoming fiscal period.

Implications for the 2027 Fiscal Framework

The removal of these provisions will likely influence the final shape of the 2027 budget and the broader regulatory environment for digital assets in France. Without the self-custody disclosure mandate, the government's ability to track decentralized finance activity is significantly reduced. Market participants and individual investors should note that while the immediate threat of expanded reporting has been voted down, the legislative landscape remains dynamic. Future amendments or different budget cycles may revisit these issues, but for now, the Senate's rejection stands as the final legislative outcome for this specific proposal.