Rioters set fire to Françoise Lycée in Tournefeuille during anti-government protests. The blaze occurred as France faced mass demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.

Masked anti-government rioters broke into the Françoise Lycée in Tournefeuille, near Toulouse, on Thursday morning and ignited a major fire as part of a general strike designed to halt the nation.

Students were swiftly evacuated from the school as flames intensified, marking a violent escalation in the ongoing wave of mass protests targeting the administration of President Emmanuel Macron. The incident occurred during a day of widespread demonstrations that domestic intelligence services expect to draw between 500,000 and 700,000 participants outside Paris, with up to 80,000 people marching in the capital.

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Violent Tactics at Tournefeuille High School

Witnesses described the scene at the high school as chaotic and terrifying, with reports indicating that rioters used fireworks to start the blazes. Yvenn Le Coz, a parliamentary assistant for the National Rally party, posted videos on X showing individuals he identified as far-left militants setting the school ablaze, labeling them as thugs.

A teacher at the institution told the La Dépêche news outlet that the attackers came with the explicit intent to destroy everything, describing the situation as similar to 'guerilla warfare.' She expressed deep revulsion at the events, noting that while she expected the school to be blocked due to safety concerns, the reality involved terror, ransacking, and arson rather than legitimate student protest.

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Government Response and Security Measures

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez promised an extremely firm response to any acts of violence, underscoring the government's determination to maintain order amidst the unrest. By mid-morning, hundreds of emergency workers were engaged in clearing the area around the burned school, and officials confirmed there were no reports of serious injuries despite the extensive damage to administrative buildings.

To manage the scale of the demonstrations, France deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes to the streets on Thursday, alongside Army units to support civil authorities. The massive security presence reflects the heightened tension across the country as authorities prepare for what union leaders predict will be a mobilization comparable to the pension reform protests of 2023, which saw over one million people march.

Union Demands and Political Fallout

Marylise Leon from the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) union highlighted that both public and private sector workers are participating in the strike, demanding a 10 percent increase in the minimum wage and an end to austerity budgets. These demands have transformed high school protests originally focused on crumbling classrooms into broader national demonstrations against inequality and the rising cost of living.

The unrest has created a volatile political environment weeks before the presidential election in May, where opinion polls suggest Marine Le Pen of the hard-Right National Rally could face Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the France Unbowed party in the second round. Le Pen is currently appealing a conviction for embezzling taxpayer funds from the European Parliament, which would make her the first convicted criminal to potentially enter the Élysée Palace.

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Escalating Arson and Historical Context

Arson has become a particularly prominent tactic in recent protests, with establishment buildings targeted across France. Notable incidents include the near-total destruction of the 19th-century town hall in Limoges last month and the burning of a historic tourist office in Lyon, raising concerns about the preservation of public infrastructure.

Political accusations are flying between the left and right, with left-wing politicians blaming paramilitary police units for provoking crowds, while right-wing figures accuse leftists of stirring trouble. Jean-Luc Mélenchon criticized the use of tear gas against peaceful demonstrators, arguing that confrontation has become the goal of the current public-order strategy. These weeks of unrest have significantly rattled the government and dominated the national agenda five months ahead of the election that will determine the successor to President Macron.