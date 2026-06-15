French Rescuers Use Surfboard to Stop Migrants Trying to Reach UK

French firefighters paddled out on a surfboard to rescue migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy. Interceptions have increased but smugglers are adapting with new tactics.

In a dramatic rescue operation off the coast of Calais, French firefighters paddled out to sea on a surfboard to intercept migrants attempting to reach Britain on a dinghy.

The rescuers used the surfboard to carry buoyancy aids into the water and safely brought 14 men and two boys back to shore on Monday morning. This incident highlights the ongoing crisis along the English Channel, where thousands of migrants risk their lives each year in small boats to cross one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

French authorities have reported that they intercepted nearly two-thirds of migrant boats heading for the UK last month, and the number of successful crossings has dropped by 40% compared to the same period last year. So far this year, 9,142 migrants have arrived in the UK via small boats, down from 15,212 in 2023. Despite these figures, people smugglers have adapted to increased police crackdowns by devising new methods, such as the so-called 'taxi boat' scheme.

In this approach, migrants wade or swim out into the sea before boarding a boat sent from further down the coast with only a driver on board. This tactic avoids the chaos of launching overloaded boats directly from the beach and makes interception more difficult.

The rescue operation underscores the challenges faced by French authorities, who are legally prohibited from stopping boats carrying more than 20 people, even under a £660 million deal with the UK government to increase beach patrols. Critics argue that the French lack the motivation to prevent crossings effectively. Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch UK, stated, 'We have given the French around three-quarters of a billion pounds since 2014/15 to stop illegal migrants. We deserve a refund.

' In contrast, UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum Alex Norris claimed that cooperation with France is working, saying, 'Our work with France is cracking down on small boat launches and stopping the criminal smuggling gangs in their tracks. ' Home Office Small Boats Command border security commander Charlie Eastaugh added that French law enforcement officers are now conducting operations against small boats at sea for the first time.

In a related case, Sudanese asylum seeker Alnour Mohamed Ali, 26, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after being caught in charge of a dangerously overcrowded small boat bound for Britain. Shocking drone footage shown in court revealed French authorities handing out life jackets to migrants on board the boat but failing to intervene further. This case has raised questions about the effectiveness of joint UK-French efforts and the ethical dilemmas faced by border patrols.

Meanwhile, the overall decrease in crossings suggests some progress, but the emergence of new smuggling tactics indicates that the crisis is far from over. The situation remains complex, involving legal restrictions, operational challenges, and the desperate human desire for a better life in the UK





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Migrant Crisis English Channel People Smuggling France UK Cooperation Border Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Melinda French Gates breaks down recalling ‘evil’ Epstein encounter that gave her nightmaresMelinda French Gates gave an emotional recount of her meeting with Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 — calling him “evil” — and revealed that his ties to ex-husband Bill Gates contrib…

Read more »

Melinda French Gates Crumbles Recalling First Meeting With Jeffrey EpsteinThe billionaire philanthropist became visibly emotional while recalling her first meeting with Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more »

50,000 G7 protesters shut down major city ahead of Trump visit to French-Swiss borderGENEVA – President Trump is hosting UFC fighters on the White House lawn Sunday night but the real battle may be on the streets of Geneva, where 50,000 people are expected to take to the stre…

Read more »

Gonzaga lands commitment from 18-year-old French guard Juwan Ekanga-EhawaMark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs dipped into the international market for their latest roster addition, securing a commitment from 18-year-old French guard Juw

Read more »