Financial regulators in France have issued a deadline for crypto companies operating in the country to either acquire licenses or wind down their operations.

The European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets regulations first took effect in 2024, but gave crypto service providers time to fully comply with the framework.

The French Financial Markets Authority warned that crypto companies operating in the country without a license have until June 30 to acquire the permits or exit the country. AMF President Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani told a press event on Thursday that crypto companies that fail to obtain a license by the deadline must have "orderly wind-down ⁠plans" to offload customers and end their operations, according to, but can acquire a license in any of the 27 EU member states and “passport” the license to any of the other member nations.

, tensions are mounting between EU member states about licensing requirements and whether control over Europe’s crypto regulations should be centralized by the European Securities and Markets Authority .conflict of interest over crypto regulations That's because centralizing control with the agency takes regulatory control away from nation-states, potentially threatening the passporting of licenses across the EU region. A spokesperson for Malta’s Financial Services Authority told Cointelegraph that changing the MiCA regulatory structure is “premature,” adding that regulators need time to assess the impacts of MiCA, which became legally applicable in 2024.

In April 2026, Peter Kerstens, an adviser on technological innovation, digital transformation and cybersecurity at the European Commission’s financial services department, said thatKerstens said that EU regulators would seek consultation from the public about any potential overhaul to MiCA that would alter existing provisions or add new requirements for crypto service providers operating in the region.





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