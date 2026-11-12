French President Macron Welcomes Slovak Leader Amid Guard Collapse at Elysee Palace

Two guards collapsed near Emmanuel Macron during a visit from Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The incident raised health concerns while diplomatic talks on energy and Ukraine security proceeded at the Elysee Palace.

Two ceremonial guards collapsed near French President Emmanuel Macron on the grounds of the Elysee Palace while he was preparing to welcome Slovak President Peter Pellegrini for an official state visit. Video footage captured the bizarre and alarming sequence of events, showing one guard staggering and dropping his sword before hitting his head against a pillar, while a second individual fell nearby.

Chaos Unfolds During Diplomatic Arrival

Visual records obtained from the scene depict one guard in formal uniform lowering his sword and collapsing, striking his head against the stone pillar behind him as he fell. President Macron and several other staff members immediately rushed toward the fallen guard to assist before other security personnel carried the individual away from the immediate area. The sudden collapse drew a startled reaction from the French President, who was visibly concerned by the unexpected medical emergency unfolding during a high-profile diplomatic engagement.

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Second Guard Collapses Moments Later

Seconds after the first incident, a sword was heard clattering to the ground off camera, prompting questions from onlookers about what was happening. A second guard was then seen staggering and requiring support from several men as he moved away from the arrival point. The condition of both guards and the specific medical reasons for their simultaneous collapse remain unknown to the public and were not disclosed by official sources immediately following the event.

Public Reaction and Viral Social Media Outcry

The footage rapidly went viral on social media platforms, sparking widespread concern and debate regarding the wellbeing of the guards and the nature of their duties. Online users expressed shock at the physical strain of the role, with one commenter noting the severity of the head injury risk, while another questioned the logistical choice to carry the injured guard a long distance rather than using the nearby entrance. Critics of the ceremonial guard system also used the incident to highlight the physical toll of standing motionless in heavy uniform for extended periods.

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Diplomatic Focus on Energy and Ukraine Policy

Despite the dramatic interruption, President Macron proceeded to greet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini to continue with the scheduled bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening France-Slovakia relations. The visit was designed to coordinate on key European policy issues, with President Pellegrini later posting on X that discussions centered on energy security, sovereignty, and achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Slovak leader emphasized the need for strong partnerships and unity amidst profound global challenges, stating that both nations stand ready to work together for a safer and more prosperous Europe.

Nuclear Cooperation and Online Safety Measures

Beyond immediate geopolitical security, the diplomatic agenda included detailed talks on nuclear energy cooperation as a component of long-term European strategy. President Pellegrini also highlighted the importance of protecting children online, integrating digital safety into the broader framework of bilateral cooperation. The multi-day official visit continues with a focus on building a resilient European future through ambition, solidarity, and confidence in the face of ongoing international complexities.