French President Macron Warns Against False Promises on Reparations, Endorses Symbolic Repeal of Colonial Slavery Codes

French President Macron spoke at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Taubira Law and warned against making 'false promises' on reparations. He emphasized the need for reparations but expressed that it is impossible to put a number on it or close the history of slavery. Macron also endorsed the symbolic repeal of the Code Noir, a decree defining the rules of slavery in French colonies, and called for the creation of memorial sites and centers for historical research on the subject.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned against making 'false promises' on reparations for slavery as he endorsed the symbolic repeal of France's centuries-old decrees that governed the practice in French colonies.

Macron spoke at the Élysée Palace at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Taubira Law, a French legislation that recognized the Atlantic slave trade and slavery as a crime against humanity in 2001. He reportedly stressed to his audience that the 'immense question' of reparations should be addressed but warned against any 'false promises' on the subject. Macron expressed that France has long since abolished slavery over a century ago, but the codes were never formally rescinded.

He warned that the silence or indifference regarding the Code Noir, a decree passed by King Louis XIV in 1685, has become a form of offense and a challenge to those who have guided the Republic since 1789





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French President Emmanuel Macron Slavery Reparations Code Noir Taubira Law Atlantic Slave Trade

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