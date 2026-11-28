Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin is returning to politics at 73, seeking to prevent Marine Le Pen from succeeding Emmanuel Macron as president.

Dominique de Villepin, the former conservative prime minister who rose to international prominence as the face of French opposition to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq , is back — this time seeking to stop the far right from coming to power in France .

In an interview with The Associated Press, the 73-year-old longtime ally of the late President Jacques Chirac said his main reason for running in next year's election is to prevent Marine Le Pen from succeeding Emmanuel Macron. In a country riven by deep divisions and social tensions, de Villepin is championing reconciliation as a way to defeat the far right and prevent France from descending into chaos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a huge danger for our republic. It’s a huge danger for democracy,” he said in a lengthy interview at his campaign headquarters.