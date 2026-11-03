SCPN leader Frédéric Lauze alerts that officers lack legal protection amid severe violence. The union demands tougher laws to counter far-left unrest causing billions in damages across France.

Frédéric Lauze, the general secretary of the National Police Commissioners Union ( SCPN), has issued a stark warning that law enforcement officers in France are no longer adequately protected by national laws. This declaration comes in the wake of a violent weekend characterized by widespread looting, rioting, and direct attacks on police personnel across the country. Lauze described the current situation as a crisis driven by street-level fascism, asserting that the far-left is systematically dismantling the nation's stability.

Escalating Violence and Officer Exhaustion

Lauze highlighted the severe physical and emotional toll on the seventy thousand police officers mobilized to maintain public order. He emphasized that these officers are sacrificing their weekends and family lives to confront relentless violence, vandalism, and attacks on businesses. According to the Paris Police Prefecture, one thousand one hundred and ninety-three police officers and gendarmes have been injured during the youth unrest that erupted in September alone. The violence reached a critical peak on Halloween, with multiple officers injured in Molotov cocktail attacks, some of which are now being investigated as attempted murder cases.

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Legal Frameworks and Impunity Concerns

Union chief Lauze argues that the current legal system provides widespread impunity to offenders, thereby normalizing violence as a method of action. He stated that the Republic must defend itself by removing constitutional obstacles that hinder the prosecution of rioters. Lauze suggested that initiatives requiring rioters or their families to pay for damages are positive steps, but he insisted that laws must be strengthened overall to create necessary deterrents. He warned that without these changes, the country is being led into bankruptcy by what he termed a red, street-level fascism that is destroying the social fabric.

Political Responses and Deterrence Strategies

National Rally presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has adopted this narrative of lawlessness as a central pillar of her campaign. During her campaign launch in Orléans last week, Le Pen vowed to restore the rule of law if elected to the Élysée Palace next Spring. She argued that there is no rule of law when offenders are not punished and mafias impose their own regulations in neighborhoods. Le Pen promised that anyone who harms firefighters, teachers, or police officers would face three certainties: the certainty of prosecution, the certainty of the sentence, and the certainty of its execution, including automatic expulsion for foreign offenders.

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Economic Impact and Protest Statistics

The Interior Ministry recorded two hundred and ninety-one demonstrations across France on Halloween, with approximately three hundred and twenty thousand people participating, including seventy thousand in Paris. This marked a decline from the four hundred and ten thousand participants on October 24th and the five hundred and fifty thousand who took part in protests and riots on October 17th. Despite the slight decrease, the economic damage continues to mount. The Chambers of Commerce and Industry network has warned that if demonstrations continue through the Christmas season, businesses could face up to €1.5 billion in losses per weekend, threatening the survival of thousands of small shops.

Future Outlook and Systemic Critique

Lauze predicted that the violent movement is likely to persist because it lacks concrete demands, relying instead on a general sense of anxiety fomented by the radical left. He compared the current unrest to the yellow vest protests of 2018 but noted that the current situation involves systematic behavior seen nowhere else in the world. The union chief stressed that the radical ultra-left movement, along with co-belligerents from ethnic minority and migrant communities in France's multicultural suburbs, is seeking to create a permanent state of violence. Without immediate legal and political intervention, Lauze warned that the country risks further destabilization and economic ruin.