Over 9,200 women report severe gynecological issues after French police deployed 22,000 tear gas grenades in October 2026, sparking debates on chemical crowd control safety.

More than 9,200 women and girls in France have reported severe gynecological symptoms, including heavy bleeding and miscarriages, following exposure to police-used tear gas during nationwide protests in October 2026. The data, gathered by the feminist collective Lacrymos de Sang, reveals that 94 percent of respondents experienced gynecological issues after French police fired approximately 22,000 tear gas grenades on October 17, 2026. This surge in health complaints has triggered urgent demands for independent research and potential bans on chemical crowd control agents across the country.

Health Impacts and Testimonies from Protesters

Among the thousands of women surveyed by Lacrymos de Sang, reported symptoms ranged from severe uterine cramps and unusually heavy menstrual cycles to missed periods. Some victims described pain so intense it prevented them from walking or attending work, while others endured bleeding for several weeks. Two respondents required hospitalization for anemia resulting from heavy blood loss, and even women who had reached menopause or were using hormonal contraception reported abnormal bleeding.

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The research also documented significant pregnancy losses, with 15 out of 47 pregnant respondents reporting miscarriages after exposure. Additionally, seventeen women experienced contractions, pain, and bleeding, and two required emergency gynecological care. One woman, exposed while walking her dog, reported vomiting and heavy bleeding, stating she lost her baby after seven months of pregnancy. Women and girls under the age of twenty were identified as the most severely affected demographic in the survey.

Individual testimonies highlight the immediate physical toll of the chemical irritants. Mélina Galland, a 24-year-old photographer, experienced intense belly pain shortly after wearing protective masks during the October 17 protests in Paris. Chloé Baroux, another photographer, noted that her menstrual cycles became irregular again after recent exposure, despite previously stabilizing. These accounts underscore the acute physical disruption caused by the chemical agents used during demonstrations.

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Scientific Uncertainty and Legal Arguments

Experts associated with the collective argue that stress alone cannot explain the severity of the symptoms, particularly heavy bleeding in menopausal women or the occurrence of miscarriages. Solène Rougeux, a doctoral researcher in neuroendocrinology, emphasized that while stress can disrupt cycle timing, it does not account for the hemorrhaging observed. The collective founder, Eva-Luna Tholance, stated that the long-term reproductive consequences of repeated exposure remain unknown, highlighting a significant gap in medical understanding.

Tear gas grenades deployed by French police contain CS, a crystalline powder that disperses as fine particles affecting the eyes, skin, and respiratory tract. The severity of effects depends on the quantity used and the duration of exposure. This chemical crowd control method has been used extensively during student protests and demonstrations over the cost of living, some of which were marred by violence and looting in Paris on October 31, 2026.

Government Response and Political Debates

French activists and lawmakers have recently demanded the suspension of tear gas due to concerns about its impact on menstrual cycles and reproductive health. Opposition politicians are pushing for a complete ban and independent scientific studies to assess the long-term health effects on civilians. These demands come amid heightened scrutiny of police tactics and the safety of chemical weapons used in urban environments during civil unrest.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has rejected calls to ban the substance, arguing that tear gas is essential for crowd control as an alternative to more dangerous weapons. The Interior Ministry maintains that no published scientific studies have definitively shown that CS causes menstrual changes or miscarriages. Officials stated that most effects generally resolve within hours, though they acknowledged that longer-lasting symptoms affecting the skin and eyes cannot be ruled out.

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Future Implications for Public Health Policy

The Interior Ministry cited internal studies conducted in 2021 and 2022 that assessed individual exposure to tear gas, particularly among law enforcement personnel. These studies focused on the health of officers rather than the general public, leaving a void in data regarding civilian exposure during protests. The ministry indicated that while some other possible effects in the body have been suggested, they have not been demonstrated through rigorous scientific testing.

As the debate intensifies, the Lacrymos de Sang collective continues to gather testimonies to build a comprehensive picture of the health crisis. The collective aims to provide evidence that could support legislative changes regarding the use of chemical irritants. The coming weeks will likely see increased pressure on French authorities to release more detailed safety data and consider alternatives to CS gas in future public order operations.