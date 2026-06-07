French Open winner Mirra Andreeva quickly corrects trophy pose after historic victory

Mirra Andreeva, 19, became the youngest French Open women's champion since Monica Seles in 1992 after defeating Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 Saturday.

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Andreeva was presented with the Suzanne-Lenglen Trophy for the win. She raised the piece of hardware above her head but was in the wrong spot. She was asked to slide to her left to raise the trophy again and finally got to take in the moment.

"I’ve done a lot of visualizations before. Not just this tournament, but I’ve had dreams, I’ve had a lot of thoughts on how it’s going to happen, if it’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen, where," she said.

"The feeling in real life is so much better than in your dreams. Mirra Andreeva poses with her trophy a day after winning the Roland Garros French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 7, 2026. Andreeva acknowledged that some of her biggest challenges have been reacting to coaching. Conchita Martinez, her coach, said that the tennis player’s"attitude is difficult" but when she listens to what she’s being told,"she has no limits.

" Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts after winning the final tennis match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska at the French Open in Paris on June 6, 2026. "I know I can be a tough cookie sometimes and it’s pretty hard to put up with me," Andreeva added.





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