French Open Tennis Tournament Suffers from Record-Breaking Heat

The French Open tennis tournament in Paris has been experiencing record-breaking heat this year, with temperatures soaring to 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) - far beyond normal for late May in the French capital. The sultry conditions have created faster conditions on court, changing the pace of the game and making it uncomfortable for fans and players alike.

The French Open tennis tournament, held in Paris, has been experiencing record-breaking heat this year, with temperatures soaring to 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) - far beyond normal for late May in the French capital.

The sultry conditions have created faster conditions on court, changing the pace of the game. Players have been putting bags of ice around their necks on changeovers to stay cool, while fans are refreshing themselves under sprinklers. The tournament referee has the authority to suspend play or order extra cooling breaks in the event of extreme heat. Some players, like Australian player Alex de Minaur, have embraced the hotter air, preferring it to chilly conditions on a clay court.

The heat has also made the ball jump, allowing players to be more aggressive and physical. However, it has also presented challenges for players, with some struggling to maintain focus and concentration in the intense heat





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French Open Tennis Tournament Record-Breaking Heat Temperatures Soaring To 33 Degrees Celsius Sultry Conditions Faster Conditions On Court Changing Pace Of The Game Challenges For Players Embracing The Hotter Air Preferring Hot And Lively Conditions Physical Tennis Bag Of Ice Around The Neck Refreshing Themselves Under Sprinklers Tournament Referee Has The Authority To Suspen Extreme Heat

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