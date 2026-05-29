French Open Stunner: Top Seed Jannik Sinner Falls in Second Round Amid Heat Wave

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner lost his second-round match at the French Open due to dizziness and heat exhaustion, marking the earliest exit for a top seed since 2004. The match was played in extreme temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. Novak Djokovic advanced, while concerns over heat management continue.

The French Open witnessed a major upset on Wednesday as world No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggled with dizziness during a heat wave and lost in the second round.

Sinner, the top seed, appeared visibly affected by the soaring temperatures on Court Philippe Chatrier, frequently taking medical timeouts and showing signs of fatigue. His opponent, unseeded Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli, capitalized on the situation, winning in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-3. The match was played under a blazing sun with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, prompting organizers to implement heat break rules.

Sinner later stated that he felt dizzy and dehydrated from the first set, saying, I could not find my rhythm and my body was not responding. This marks the earliest exit for a top seed at Roland Garros since 2004. In other matches, defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced comfortably, defeating French wildcard Valentin Royer 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. Djokovic looked sharp and unbothered by the heat, moving smoothly on the clay.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, the women's second seed, overcame a tough first-round challenge from Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, winning 7-5, 6-3. Sabalenka praised the crowd support but noted the difficult conditions. The heat wave has been a talking point throughout the tournament, with players and officials debating whether matches should be scheduled in the cooler evening hours. Several lower-ranked players have suffered from cramps and heat exhaustion.

The French Tennis Federation has defended its scheduling, stating that players must adapt to the conditions. However, calls for better heat management are growing. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on how the remaining top seeds handle the oppressive weather. Djokovic, who has won the French Open three times, remains the favorite, but the heat could level the playing field.

Sinner's early exit opens up the draw for other contenders like Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. The French Open continues this week with third-round matches scheduled, weather permitting. The forecast remains hot, with temperatures expected to stay above 30 degrees Celsius. Organizers have urged fans to stay hydrated and seek shade.

The tournament has also introduced cooling stations for spectators. This year's French Open has been marked by extreme conditions, testing the resilience of players and fans alike. The Sinner upset will be remembered as a dramatic moment in the event's history, highlighting the impact of climate on sport. As the competition unfolds, the story of resilience and adaptation will be a central theme





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Open Tennis Jannik Sinner Heat Wave Upset

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 2World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has as clear of a path as he’ll ever have to a title at the French Open, as Carlos Alcaraz (wrist) is not competing in the tournament

Read more »

Jannik Sinner stunned in French Open second round loss after heat-plagued collapseSinner lost to 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 while struggling with the heat on Thursday.

Read more »

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner loses in the French Open second roundTop-ranked Jannik Sinner is out in the French Open second round

Read more »

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner upset in second round of French Open amid extreme heatThe 24-year-old Italian star was widely expected to complete the career Grand Slam at Roland Garros this year.

Read more »